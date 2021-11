Get excited, Garth Brooks’ Irish fans! The country superstar is reportedly set to make his way over to the Emerald Isle in 2022 for some performances. According to Irish Mirror, Garth Brooks finally confirmed two concert dates in Ireland. Croke Park in Dublin is also being known as the only European venue to headline the country superstar in 2022. The shows will take place on September 9th and 10th.

