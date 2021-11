The Miami Dolphins don’t seem to be in a hurry to re-sign Mike Gesicki which could become a problem once the off-season begins. Meanwhile Gesicki is waiting for the call. Earlier this year, Gesicki said he loves playing Tua Tagovailoa, loves playing for the Dolphins, wants to continue his career with the Dolphins, and, sadly, has not heard from the team on a new deal. Today, the Eagles announced that they have extended tight end Dallas Goedert through the 2025 season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO