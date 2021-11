UPDATED, 6:27 AM: The House passed the Build Back Better Act after a marathon session, sending the roughly $1.9 trillion legislation to the Senate. The vote was 220-213. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote after a sometimes raucous voting session, with some members shouting “Nancy!” after its passage. One Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, joined all Republicans against it. Democrats erupted in applause as the vote count passed 218, enough for passage. Pelosi was surrounded by members and they cheered her and gave each other hugs. .@SpeakerPelosi: "The Build Back Better Bill is passed." The House of Representatives passes President Biden's Social Spending...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO