After a pandemic-induced delay, Montrose County School District staff and high school counselors are working on implementing new state requirements for graduating seniors. The easiest way for students to fulfill the new requirements is a minimum SAT score, which all 11th grade students in Colorado have been required to take since 2017, but not as a precursor to graduation. (High school juniors were required to take the ACT from 2001 to 2016.)

MONTROSE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO