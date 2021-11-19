Sift Acquires Passwordless Authentication Provider Keyless to Offer Regulated Firms and Merchants with Secure Authentication
the Digital Trust & Safety solution provider, has announced that it has acquired Keyless, a pioneer in passwordless and multi-factor authentication. Keyless’ zero-knowledge cryptography and privacy-preserving biometric authentication tech has been designed to eliminate account takeover (ATO) fraud because of “weak or stolen passwords, phishing, and credential reuse, while allowing...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0