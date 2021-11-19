Sift Acquires Passwordless Authentication Provider Keyless to Offer Regulated Firms and Merchants with Secure Authentication

Other investors are Stefan Backlund, ex- VP Marketing & Communications at Trustly, Jon Wimmercranz, ex- Group CMO at Bambora along with Fintech professional Anette Tånneryd. The capital injection should help with the firm’s business expansion efforts in Europe. The company is planning to enter the markets in Germany in the next few months and support the development of the Cloud-powered lending platform to enable the transformation of financial institutions internationally.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO