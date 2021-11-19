Jennifer Aniston Uses This $10 Brush for Detangling Wet Hair — on Amazon!

Jennifer Aniston. Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Aniston has, perhaps, the most famous hair in the world. Ever since debuting The Rachel during her Friends days, her hair has been a priceless American artifact. Even now, we look to her for hair inspiration, whether it’s the cut and style or her “bronde” color. And you know if she uses a product, we want it too!

Aniston even recently launched her own hair line, LolaVie. In an Instagram video demonstrating how she uses the products, however, it was a certain $10 find from another brand that caught our eye!

After spraying her hair with her Glossing Detangler, Aniston brushed through her locks with this $10 Wet Brush. It’s so important to use a brush specifically made for wet hair to avoid damage and pulling, and to ultimately help your hair look smoother and sleeker when dry. It’s exactly why Aniston switches brushes later on in the video when her hair is dry. Getting Aniston-like hair means paying attention to your brushes!

What makes this brush so great for wet hair, exactly? First is that it’s super flexible, able to contour to the shape of your scalp as you brush. Most paddle brushes have stiff backs, making it harder to “grip” your hair and leaving you to go over certain spots from all different angles, making sure you’re not missing any strands. This brush changes that with its creative cutout design — but that’s not all.

Jennifer Aniston using the Wet Brush. Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The bristles on this brush are just as important. They’re called IntelliFlex bristles. They’re soft and aim to help work through hair rather than against it. If all of your hair is coming out and becoming damaged when you brush, you need something like this that can detangle with ease!

If $10 is all we need to get our hair that much closer to Aniston’s, we know we’re on board. It’s even on Prime, so you could totally get fast, free shipping. Know a big Aniston fan? Grab an extra as a holiday gift!

Looking for something else? Shop more from the Wet Brush store here and check out other hair brushes here to complete your routine! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!