Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Uses This Brush for Detangling Wet Hair

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Jennifer Aniston has, perhaps, the most famous hair in the world. Ever since debuting The Rachel during her Friends days, her hair has been a priceless American artifact. Even now, we look to her for hair inspiration, whether it’s the cut and style or her “bronde” color. And you know if she uses a product , we want it too!

Aniston even recently launched her own hair line, LolaVie. In an Instagram video demonstrating how she uses the products, however, it was a certain affordable find from another brand that caught our eye!

Get the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Teal Ombré at Amazon!

After spraying her hair with her Glossing Detangler, Aniston brushed through her locks with this $7 Wet Brush . It’s so important to use a brush specifically made for wet hair to avoid damage and pulling, and to ultimately help your hair look smoother and sleeker when dry. It’s exactly why Aniston switches brushes later on in the video when her hair is dry. Getting Aniston-like hair means paying attention to your brushes!

What makes this brush so great for wet hair, exactly? First is that it’s super flexible, able to contour to the shape of your scalp as you brush. Most paddle brushes have stiff backs, making it harder to “grip” your hair and leaving you to go over certain spots from all different angles, making sure you’re not missing any strands. This brush changes that with its creative cutout design — but that’s not all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3i1w_0d1wL2Cy00
Jennifer Aniston using the Wet Brush. Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Get the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Teal Ombré at Amazon!

The bristles on this brush are just as important. They’re called IntelliFlex bristles. They’re soft and aim to help work through hair rather than against it. If all of your hair is coming out and becoming damaged when you brush, you need something like this that can detangle with ease!

If $7 is all we need to get our hair that much closer to Aniston’s, we know we’re on board. You can get fast, free shipping with Prime too. Know a big Aniston fan? Grab an extra as a gift !

Get the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Teal Ombré at Amazon!

Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from the Wet Brush store here and check out other hair brushes here to complete your routine! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

