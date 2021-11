This week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024. There’s been speculation by many about whether he would seek a second term due to his age. The President would be 82 if reelected for a second term, plus his recent poll numbers have declined due to rising inflation in the U.S. Howard Kurtz, host of “MediaBUZZ” on the FOX News Channel and the Media BUZZMeter podcast weighs in on the possibility of President Biden running, how it would be different from his previous presidential election and the obstacles he will and is currently facing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO