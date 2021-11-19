ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Walt’s Office, the Archives, and MORE — Disney Studios Lot Tours Are Coming BACK Soon!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney fans: if you’re looking for big news, this weekend could be it!. Destination D23 started today in Disney World, and will feature various panels that could reveal some exciting details about Disney’s past, present, and future. We’re LIVE at the event and working on sharing the latest updates with you,...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Inside the Magic

Disney Park Bringing in New Mask Mandate Next Week

One of Europe’s leading vacation destinations, Disneyland Paris, will be updating its mask policy beginning November 15. This comes just shortly after the Disney Park updated its mask-wearing rules following the latest government guidance. Disneyland Paris — fresh from celebrating Disney+ Day like Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEO: You Have to See the Thanksgiving CROWDS in Disney World!

It’s Thanksgiving, which means lots of delicious food, early Black Friday sales, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and (if you’re in Disney World)…CROWDS. We’ve been sharing updates about just how many people are expected to travel to Orlando for Thanksgiving and what the crowds have looked like over the past few days. Now, we’ve got a look at what the crowds are like on Thanksgiving Day itself.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: More Details Released on the “Hey, Disney” Alexa Voice Assistant Coming to Hotel Rooms SOON

It’s no secret that Disney is all about embracing technology — not just in the parks, but also in ways that can benefit and assist guests visiting those parks. Mobile Order has changed how we get food at the parks, Mobile Checkout has changed how we shop, and Disney Genie has changed how we plan our days in each park. And recently, we shared how Disney will use Amazon Alexa to offer guests their own Disney-themed digital assistant at home AND Disney World hotels.
CELL PHONES
disneyfoodblog.com

Walt Disney CEO Comments On Missing This Year’s Destination D23

Destination D23 is this weekend and Disney fans couldn’t be more excited. The fan event, which is hosted by the official Disney fan club, will be held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Disney World and will potentially reveal some new behind-the-scenes looks at attractions, as well as offer sneak peeks of upcoming projects.
LIFESTYLE
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
WDW News Today

Walt Disney Imagineers, Stuntronics, and More Awarded by Themed Entertainment Association and IAAPA

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) announced at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo that they would be presenting three Thea Awards to Walt Disney Imagineering in 2022. The Stuntronics technology used in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will receive a Thea Award for Outstanding Technical...
ECONOMY
inlander.com

Disney+ Day Surprise Walt Disney Animation Studios Screening

The next date Disney+ Day Surprise Walt Disney Animation Studios Screening is playing is Saturday, November 13 . (Disney+ Day Surprise Walt Disney Animation Studios Screening is not showing in any area theaters on Friday, November 12.)
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/12/21): Disney+ Day Offers More Than Walt Disney World’s 50th, Christmas Entertainment Returns, & More!

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 12, 2021.
TRAVEL
Polygon

New Ice Age movie coming from Disney Studios, not Blue Sky

The Ice Age crew — well, some of them — will return for at least one more movie on Disney Plus. Revealed out of the streamer’s Disney Plus Day event, Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild follows wacky possum brothers Crash and Eddie (voiced by Seann William Scott and Josh Peck, respectively) as they return to the dinosaur-filled underground cavern, where adventuring weasel Buck (Simon Pegg) resides. The Ice Age series first broke through to their underground world in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.
MOVIES
Walt Disney
allears.net

Walt Disney Studios Lot Tours Will Return SOON!

Destination D23 is currently going on in Disney World and we’ve got some exciting news!. We’re following along with all of the news to come from Destination D23 this weekend, and now we’ve got news about a popular behind-the-scenes Disney offering. D23 Vice President Michael Vargo announced that Walt Disney...
TRAVEL
d23.com

EXCLUSIVE: Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives Director John Gleim Talks Meeting Mark Hamill, Exploring the Archives, and More

Every Disney fan dreams of exploring the fabled Walt Disney Archives, where treasures of Disney’s rich history are safely stored and preserved. From our favorite theme park Audio-Animatronics® figures to gorgeous matte paintings that brought movies to life, it is impossible to pick where to start first on a journey into the Archives’ halls. Well, it’s impossible for most Disney fans to pick—but John Gleim, writer and director of the documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, was up to the task of mapping out said adventure. The documentary, which will be available to stream starting Friday, November 19, on Disney+ and previously streamed exclusively in 2020 to D23 Gold Members, delves not just into the warehouses and libraries of the Walt Disney Archives, but to Disneyland, the Walt Disney Studios, and Walt Disney’s former home—all to give Disney fans an inside look at how the Archives not only preserve the history of The Walt Disney Company, but also at how they share that history with Disney fans all over the world, bringing us together in enthusiasm and fandom.
MOVIES
#Disney World#Archives#D23#Disney Food Blog#Disneyfoodblog#Dfb Newsletter
allears.net

Book Review: ‘Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney’

Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney. Paperback, 192 pages, Disney Editions, List Price: $15.99. [An advance copy of this book was provided by Disney for review purposes without restriction on thoughts or opinions.]. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows coins a term, anemoia, to mean “nostalgia for...
TRAVEL
Cinema Blend

The Lost Mary Poppins Prop That Walt Disney’s Amazing Archivers Are Still Trying To Locate

When fans watch Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives when it hits on DIsney+ on November 19, they’ll get a glimpse of the epic scope of one of the largest film archives in the world. Even though only a fraction of the items in the archive are shown in the special, you can still tell just how massive and vast the archive is. And yet, even the Walt Disney Archive is missing key pieces of Disney history. Including an iconic piece from Mary Poppins.
MOVIES
Daily Breeze

Walt Disney is your Disneyland tour guide in this new book

Author Marcy Carriker Smothers had a continuing internal dialogue with the late Walt Disney as she wrote her new book about taking a walking tour of Disneyland from the park founder’s distinct and well-informed point of view. “I can’t write about Walt or read about Walt without his voice in...
TRAVEL
cogconnected.com

Walt Disney World Comes to Minecraft in Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC

This new expansive park experience promises to be a great time for all ages. In a surprising, if pleasant move today, Disney has collaborated with Minecraft creators in order to give a taste of the Magic Kingdom. As part of their 50th-anniversary celebration of the Florida park being open, Disney and Minecraft have created a whole new Walt Disney World experience for Minecrafters to enjoy. This includes a giant map for players to explore and a lot of Disney and Pixar appearances in block form. So you can say hello to Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
d23.com

Inside the Walt Disney Archives

For nearly a century, The Walt Disney Company has created timeless family entertainment that has touched the hearts of generations the world over, encouraging us all to smile, sing, and even shed a tear. This tale began in 1923, when Walt Disney arrived in Hollywood. Over the next four decades, this one-of-a-kind storyteller introduced the world to unforgettable characters, created enchanting tales both old and new, and reimagined outdoor amusements into the realm of fully immersive themed entertainment.
TRAVEL
The Press

Walt Disney Records, Taylor Guitars and GuitarGuitar Come Together To Highlight The Disney Guitar Playlist With A Random Prize Draw

Prizes Include guitars from Taylor Guitars, Gift Cards From GuitarGuitar And Disney's Vinyl Collection Including Acoustic Renditions Of Favorite Disney Songs. BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Disney Records, Taylor Guitars and GuitarGuitar celebrate peaceful and relaxing acoustic-guitar arrangements from the Disney song catalog with a random prize draw. The prize draw includes an array of incredible prizes for Disney fans and music lovers, including a new guitar from Taylor Guitars, a £100 gift card from GuitarGuitar music store and a full Disney Vinyl collection.
MUSIC
Theme Park Insider

Cirque's 'Drawn to Life' Debuts at Walt Disney World

November 19, 2021, 12:41 PM · Thursday night, Disney and Cirque du Soleil premiered their new live theater production, "Drawn to Life," in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. Like many attractions debuting this year, Drawn to Life was supposed to open in 2020. I attended a press...
ORLANDO, FL

