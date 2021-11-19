See Walt’s Office, the Archives, and MORE — Disney Studios Lot Tours Are Coming BACK Soon!

Every Disney fan dreams of exploring the fabled Walt Disney Archives, where treasures of Disney’s rich history are safely stored and preserved. From our favorite theme park Audio-Animatronics® figures to gorgeous matte paintings that brought movies to life, it is impossible to pick where to start first on a journey into the Archives’ halls. Well, it’s impossible for most Disney fans to pick—but John Gleim, writer and director of the documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, was up to the task of mapping out said adventure. The documentary, which will be available to stream starting Friday, November 19, on Disney+ and previously streamed exclusively in 2020 to D23 Gold Members, delves not just into the warehouses and libraries of the Walt Disney Archives, but to Disneyland, the Walt Disney Studios, and Walt Disney’s former home—all to give Disney fans an inside look at how the Archives not only preserve the history of The Walt Disney Company, but also at how they share that history with Disney fans all over the world, bringing us together in enthusiasm and fandom.

