ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Stockout: Nestlé Gets Aggressive With Online Ambitions

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before getting into what's happening in CPG supply chains, here's something for your calendar: I host the next quarterly The Stockout webinar on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Here's the link to register. Last quarter, there was a great turnout, and the discussion was enhanced by the many participants who...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lifeist Wellness Sells Certain Intellectual Property To Spinach Pay, Boosts U.S. Cannabis Fintech Concept

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCQB:NXTTF), previously known as Namaste Technologies Inc., announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement and completed the sale of certain intellectual property assets to Spinach Pay Inc., a privately owned fintech company that provides customer-payment solutions for the U.S. market. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
pymnts

Gap’s $300M Inventory Stockout Loss Big Red Flag for Retail

Mind the gap, as they say. Or in this case, within retail, and looking out to the holiday season and beyond … mind Gap’s warning signs. This week, the apparel giant said supply chain issues have hit the top line, while boosting costs. Not the combination that any firm desires,...
RETAIL
Forbes

Nestlé’s IT HR Transformation: Realizing Values On A Global Scale

Nestlé S.A., the Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate, has built itself into the world’s largest food company on a strong foundation of values. These include respect for society and nature as well diversity and inclusion. Nestlé is operationalizing these values, and other strategic goals, through a global multi-year IT HR transformation.
BUSINESS
just-food.com

Nestlé in ‘push to almost double e-commerce sales’

Nestlé reportedly plans to almost double the proportion of its annual sales the company generates through e-commerce. CEO Mark Schneider told a virtual investor summit the world’s largest food company aims to double online sales to 25% of the group total by 2025 by ‘stepping up marketing and technological investments’, Reuters reported.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

The Stockout: Oatly shares remain under pressure as revenue growth slows

Oatly (Swedish oat milk company) shares continue to struggle. Oatly’s American depository receipts declined 21% Monday and closed at $9.36, down 45% from the $17 IPO price. Investors’ primary concern centered around a slowing revenue growth rate; the company now expects revenue this year to be “more than $635 million,” which is 8% below the earlier guidance of $690 million and implies 4% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the 4Q21. Despite the revenue shortfall for the year relative to previous expectations, Oatly’s revenue continues to grow very fast; its third quarter revenue grew 49% y/y and its revenue grew 55% for the first nine months of 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Nestl#Fresh Fruit#Pesticides#Cpg#Freightwaves
freightwaves.com

The Stockout: Beyond Meat shares battered as 4Q outlook disappoints

Beyond Meat sell-off further ignites debate about demand for plant-based protein. From my perspective, Beyond Meat’s earnings and the fallout have been the most interesting CPG-related news this week. The recent returns for shareholders have been ugly — down 20% in the past week and down 35% year-to-date. Since the company had already preannounced its third-quarter results, I expected its earnings report this week to contain few surprises. But what surprised the Street was the outlook for the fourth quarter of revenue between $85 million and $110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.5 million. The company’s earnings loss in the quarter was 87 cents, compared to the consensus estimate of a 37 cent loss. The company’s U.S. revenue declined 13.9% y/y in the third quarter, a far cry from the fast growth the company has generated in many recent quarters.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tantech Subsidiary Forges ~$7.8M Factoring Agreement

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) announced that its subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co LTD, won a factoring agreement valued a RMB 50 million (about $7.8 million). The deal represents the company's first since announcing its intention to develop factoring opportunities. Under the agreement, First International will buy $7.8...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are DiDi Global Shares Plunging Today?

Chinese regulators have urged ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) to devise a plan to delist from the U.S. over data security concerns, Bloomberg reports. The proposal includes privatization or a share float in Hong Kong followed by a U.S. delisting. China's tech watchdog aims to take the company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Resumes Sales In Turkey, Albeit At 25% Premium

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) resumed sales in Turkey after suspension due to a currency crash in the country, 9 To 5 Mac reports. However, Apple has hiked the local prices by 25% to reflect the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar. Recently, Apple suspended sales from the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nio And Shell Join Forces To Expand EV Charging: What You Need to Know

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is slowly and steadily forging partnerships with international players, apparently in a bid to gain a toehold into the global market. What Happened: Chinese startup Nio and multinational oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-B) announced a strategic cooperation agreement for improving EV charging experience around the world.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

UMC To Make One-Time Undisclosed Payment To Settle With Micron

Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) have entered a settlement agreement. UMC will make an undisclosed one-time payment to Micron and resolve all competing claims between them. The parties also look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities. The case involved...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

China's State-Run Companies Restrict Use of Tencent's Messaging App: Report

Some Chinese state-run companies restricted employees' use of Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) domestic messaging app Weixin, citing security concerns, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies, including China Mobile Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp, and China National Petroleum Corp, alleged Weixin could contain sensitive information and be shut down...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang handed power to the heads of the company's business units to potentially open the way for spinoffs, the Wall Street Journal reports. The units likely for spinoffs include Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, grocery chain Freshippo, a local services department...
STOCKS
Benzinga

All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 26, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called for increased regulation of cryptocurrency markets in an interview. Visa investing in fintech Basiq. (NYSE: V) Marqeta, Mastercard team-up. (NASDAQ: MQ) (NYSE: MA) RoboMarkets added to its app. Stripe accepts crypto payment. NY Fed starting fintech center.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy