ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Face coverings optional inside most Charleston County government buildings, libraries for fully vaccinated

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3APN_0d1wJMzV00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fully vaccinated employees and residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside most Charleston County Government buildings and libraries beginning Monday.

County officials said the change does not apply to the judicial center or magistrate courts, which fall under order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty mandating face coverings in county and municipal courthouses.

Temperature checks are required to enter courtrooms.

While face coverings will not be required in most county buildings and libraries, they are strongly encouraged.

Charleston County Government leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and make changes as needed.

Citizens are encouraged to conduct business virtually when possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Battery Creek Pool in Beaufort County closing for maintenance

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning November 29, the Battery Creek Pool will shut down for repairs and resurfacing, Beaufort County’s Parks and Recreation Department announces. The pool is expected to reopen after January 1, 2022. During maintenance, are residents can swim at Beaufort Pool (located behind Youmans Drive behind Beaufort High School) five days […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Fire & Rescue hosting Car Seat Check-Up

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire & Rescue will have its car seat check event on November 29. The event is for those needing a car seat installed or checked by certified technicians. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church located at 118 West Third South Street […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Black Friday back in person across the Lowcountry

MOUNTY PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Stores and shoppers across Charleston have been going strong since early Friday morning with the return of in-person Black Friday shopping. “We have had a ball,” said shopper Denise Fleming. “So far it’s been great. We’re tired, but we’re good.” Black Friday is the official start to the holiday shopping season […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Government Buildings#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

State officials keeping a close eye on Thanksgiving weekend travel

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As travelers spend time with their friends and family, State Highway Patrol and Charleston International Airport officials say they are preparing now before people head home for the holiday’s. “We’re sometimes the first and last impression anyone has in Charleston, and we take that very seriously, “says Elliott Summey, CEO […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Water System approves 2022 budget and locks in 2022-24 rate schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System announced Monday typical retail customers in the City of Charleston will see an annual $0.50 daily increase for combined water and sewer service. The utility’s Board of Commissioners approved its 2022 budget and locked-in rate schedules through 2024 during a meeting last Thursday. Officials with Charleston Water said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCBD Count on 2

‘Test before you gather’ SC DHEC encourages people take COVID-19 test before heading to Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are encouraging people to test before they gather this Thanksgiving. To prevent a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said people should not attend social gatherings if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, if you’ve tested positive in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K9 deputy Yoshi

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the passing of retired K9 Deputy Yoshi. Yoshi passed away from medical complications Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. They said Yoshi was an 11-year-old German Shepherd and classified as a full utility working K9. “He is credited with many physical […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry EMS fleets honored for their service

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Blessing of the Fleet ceremony was held Sunday to recognize local EMS workers. The event was also an opportunity to highlight the staffing shortage that is currently plaguing many EMS agencies.  “EMTs, paramedics and all our first responders,” MedTrust Chaplain James McAlister said. “Thank you for your sacrifices and […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD, UofSC create Men of CHS Teach program in new partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) announces a new partnership with the University of South Carolina (UofSC) for a program that sets a pathway for men of color to become teachers. District officials said with under 20% of teachers in the district of color and nearly half of the students being of a racial minority, they […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy