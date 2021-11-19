Face coverings optional inside most Charleston County government buildings, libraries for fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fully vaccinated employees and residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside most Charleston County Government buildings and libraries beginning Monday.

County officials said the change does not apply to the judicial center or magistrate courts, which fall under order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty mandating face coverings in county and municipal courthouses.

Temperature checks are required to enter courtrooms.

While face coverings will not be required in most county buildings and libraries, they are strongly encouraged.

Charleston County Government leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and make changes as needed.

Citizens are encouraged to conduct business virtually when possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.