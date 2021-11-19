ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltoff_0d1wJCAF00

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.

An example: notching up the personal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and lowering the amount at which it kicks in. That would have raised about $157 billion, the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation reckons. Throwing in a capital gains read more tax rate bump to 25% from 20% theoretically nets an additional $78 billion.

Companies like Amazon.com will pay a bit more tax, but the corporate world will take only a minor hit, thanks to the objections of centrists in Biden’s own Democratic Party. Providing better childcare and tackling climate change are worth incurring a modest deficit, but if Congress had been bold enough to take a little back from American plutocrats , that wouldn’t have been necessary. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Austria’s lockdown is looking infectious

Magnit owner switch changes little for minorities

Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl

SEC turns tables on vote advice to favor activists

Metro M&A fail leaves UK bank buyouts on the shelf

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 156

john smith
7d ago

the rich never pay there share taxes Bidens bankrupt America bill is not paid for Democraps are lying say it paid for the middle class and poor are stuck with the bill

Reply(33)
57
soldierslivesmatter
7d ago

well the wealthiest people in the united states back the democratic party all you have to do is look at the donors and lobbyist and who they support they also own the most land along with the media of whom the owners of those outlets whom are also among the richest in the nation also back the democratic party...i just wish the media just stated the fact and whole story with out adding or taking away from the real news

Reply(15)
49
Jay Park
7d ago

There’s loopholes in there that’s gonna protect all the millionaires and billionaires. Hell 3/4 of politicians are millionaires they’re not gonna tax themselves. It was all smoke and mirrors to fund the socialist states and cities for their political agenda and bad leadership

Reply(2)
40
Related
Toni Koraza

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Toni Koraza

"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Personal Income Tax#Tax Foundation#Sec#Amazon Com#Democratic Party#American#Magnit#Sweetgreen
Washington Examiner

Voters want lower inflation, Biden wants higher spending, Democrats can’t figure out why Biden is so unpopular

Another poll, another all-time low for President Joe Biden. This time, it is NPR showing that just 42% of voters approve of Biden’s job as president, compared to 50% who disapprove. A Yahoo poll released earlier this week also found that a majority of voters (50%) disapprove of Biden, with 57% of them blaming Biden for record-high inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fortune

President Biden eats his Thanksgiving meal at $30 million Nantucket home of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden will eat his Thanksgiving feast amongst family at the Nantucket mansion of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, a move that Republicans are critiquing as out of touch as American consumers face an all-time-high bill for their own dinners due to rampant inflation.
POTUS
MSNBC

America's Billionaire tax plan: Why Congress still isn't onboard

This Black Friday, Americans officially kick off what analysts expect to be a record-breaking holiday sales season. But as inflation and supply chain woes potentially suppress lower-income households’ spending as the price of food and other essentials ticks upwards, wealthy Americans are expected to more than make up the difference.
INCOME TAX
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy