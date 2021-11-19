ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Mace leads congressional coalition calling for crackdown on illegal animal fighting shipments

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4P1k_0d1wIL4Z00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- Representative Nancy Mace, along with 36 members of Congress, is calling on the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) to crackdown against illegal animal fighting shipments.

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to federally decriminalize marijuana

In a letter sent to USPIS, Reps. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), expressed concerns about USPS’ role in transporting animals, specifically birds, for illegal fighting purposes. The letter was signed by 36 members of the U.S. House including 24 Democrats and 12 Republicans.

The call comes on the heels of a series of Animal Wellness Action (AWA) investigations that revealed annually thousands of fighting roosters are shipped in boxes through the U.S. for fighting purposes. More than 10,000 birds have been shipped to Guam over the past four years.

“We need to stop the shipment of animals, for fighting purposes, via the U.S. Post Service,” Mace said. “This barbaric and cruel practice needs further investigation and those responsible need to be held accountable. I urge the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to work more aggressively to interdict illegal trafficking of fighting animals through U.S. mail.”

Since 2002, the U.S. has prohibited any interstate or foreign transport of animals for fighting purposes. Felony-level penalties for those crimes were established by Congress in 2007, including a provision that specifically prohibits any person from using the US Postal Service to promote or further any animal fighting venture.

“The U.S. has banned any interstate or foreign transport of animals for fighting purposes for nearly 20 years, yet the problem still persists. We must take action to better enforce our laws and end this immoral practice,” Quigley said. “With evidence pointing to the U.S. mail as the primary means of transport for these animals—it is past time for the USPS to treat the illegal shipment of fighting animals as a high priority and work to end this once and for all.”

Executive Director for AWA, Marty Irby, applauded Mace and Quigley for taking a stand against this issue.

“We applaud Reps. Nancy Mace and Mike Quigley for their leadership and tireless work for the animals we all care so deeply about, and all of the Members who joined this effort,” Irby said. “Cockfighting is not only inhumane and unconscionable but, it’s a health and human safety threat, given the role of this blood-sport in spreading Newcastle disease, and Avian influenza — the U.S. Postal Inspector should crackdown against this form of staged cruelty.”

Members who signed the letter include: Reps. Alma Adams, D-N.C., Collin Allred, D-Tex., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Julia Brownley, D-Ca., Buddy Carter, R-Ga.,  Troy Carter, D-La., Jim Cooper D-Tenn., Angie Craig, D-Minn., Madeline Dean, D-Pa., Peter DeFazio, D-Oreg., Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Mike Garcia, R-Ca., Michael Guest, R-Miss., Lance Gooden, R-Tex., Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Sara Jacobs, D-Ca., John Katko, R-N.Y., Ted Lieu, D-Calif, Zoe Lofgren, D-Ca., Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Betty McCollum, D-Minn., Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., Chris Pappas, D-N.H., Scott Peters, D-Ca., Mark Pocan, D-Wis., Bill Posey, R-Fla., Kurt Schrader, DVM, D-Oreg., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., Dina Titus, D-Nev., Norma Torres, D-Ca., and Fred Upton, R-Mich.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
counton2.com

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to federally decriminalize marijuana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday introduced a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana. The States Reform Act would empower state governments to “determine what level of cannabis reform or legalization each state wants to regulate, or not.” States would not be required to change their current status, however, would be able to do so should they choose.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Proposed redrawing of congressional voting lines could favor freshman GOP Rep. Mace

COLUMBIA — A proposed redrawing of South Carolina's congressional voting lines could help U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in her reelection bid. Under a draft of the Senate's plan released Nov. 23, the new lines would put some rural communities from Charleston Republican's fast-growing House District 1 into Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn's District 6.
CHARLESTON, SC
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
WBTV

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

WASHINGTON, (WCSC) - U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace announced a new cannabis bill that will give states the authority to make new cannabis reforms. The States Reform Act would remove cannabis from Schedule I drug classification to allow states the right to determine the level of cannabis reform they want to implement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Julia Brownley
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Dina Titus
Person
John Katko
Person
Norma Torres
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Peter Defazio
Person
Lance Gooden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Nancy Mace
The Guardian

Senate scuttles Coalition crackdown on charity advocacy work

The Senate has disallowed rules cracking down on charities’ advocacy work, a major defeat for the government in the penultimate sitting week of the year. On Thursday afternoon Labor, the Greens and crossbench combined to support a disallowance moved by independent senator, Rex Patrick. One Nation joined the push despite fears they were set to green light powers to investigate and deregister charities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

AOC Fumes Over ‘Empty Promises’ Amid Gutted Spending Bill, Calls on WH to Bypass Congress: ‘Biden Could Do This Stuff With a Stroke of a Pen’

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#The Animals#Uspis#The U S House#Democrats#Republicans#Animal Wellness Action#Awa#The U S Post Service#The Us Postal Service
fox40jackson.com

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace's cannabis decriminalization bill is personal – and a matter of principle

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and give states control over cannabis laws and regulations. Speaking to Fox News about the bill, named the States Reform Act, Mace discussed her previous work on cannabis reform through the state House in South Carolina. Mace pointed to her support of the state’s Compassionate Care Act, which would allow people with illnesses such as cancer or glaucoma to use non-smokable forms of pot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy