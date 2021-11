The 2021 NWSL playoffs are down to their final four, and semifinal action is set for Sunday. OL Reign host the Washington Spirit on CBS Sports Network at 3 p.m. ET in a battle between second- and third-seeded teams. No. 1 ranked Portland Thorns FC are looking to add to an already successful 2021, and will host the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars at 5:30 p.m. ET to close out semifinal action. You can catch all the action through CBS Sports family of networks, with games across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO