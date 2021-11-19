ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top House Democratic group launches six-figure ad campaign to sell infrastructure package

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
 7 days ago
House Majority Forward rolled out a six-figure digital ad campaign to sell President Biden 's bipartisan infrastructure package in a number of vulnerable Democratic districts ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The $325,000 digital ad campaign, which will span across 25 House districts, is the latest Democratic effort to sell the infrastructure package to voters.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is going to help the lives of millions of Americans and we have the House Democratic Majority and President Biden to thank for it," the group's executive director, Abby Curran Horrell, said in a statement to The Hill.

The fifteen-second spots highlight Democrats' efforts to pass the infrastructure legislation in a bipartisan fashion while touting the benefits of the legislation.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) are among the vulnerable lawmakers whose districts are covered in the ad buy.

The ad buy is the latest move in the Democratic public relations offensive to sell the package to voters. President Biden traveled to New Hampshire earlier this week to tout the package, while Vice President Harris will be in Ohio on Friday to talk about infrastructure. On top of that, House Democrats say they are planning 1,000 events between now and the end of the year to sell the package.

“We are going to stick together, we are going to get it done, we are going to tell them we did it, and we are going to tell them who the other side is. And with those four parts of the strategy, we're going to tackle the toughest problems that face the American people, and we want people to know what we're doing,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference earlier this week.

