ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norway to introduce tighter border controls amid coronavirus surge

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwR5v_0d1wGmLy00

Norway’s government announced Friday that it would soon be implementing more measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, including tighter border controls and advising people against handshakes as the country sees a fresh surge of cases.

Beginning Nov. 26, both foreign travelers and citizens of Norway have to register online with the government at least three days prior to entering the country, The Associated Press reported. Officials at border checkpoints can ask for a person's registration.

Forbes noted the measure was being used to help with contact tracing, the practice of determining who an infected individual may have come in contact with.

Norway’s health minister, Ingvild Kjerkol, also announced the country would also start testing people once they arrived. Exceptions would only be made to those who recovered from COVID-19 within the last year or have already received the vaccine, according to Forbes.

Kjerkol also urged people to avoid handshakes, only a few months after then-health minister Bent Hoeie said the gesture was fine to start doing again. Instead, she said people should smile, use their hand on their heart, elbow bump or nod, according to the AP.

The news comes despite the fact that roughly 71 percent of Norway is fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country clocked more than 600 cases on Thursday and more than 2,500 the day prior, per data from the World Health Organization. In comparison, new daily cases numbered in the hundreds last month.

The United States, where only 59 percent are fully vaccinated, has also been seeing an uptrend in cases in recent days. The U.S. saw more than 107,000 cases on Wednesday; comparatively it reported several days of cases above 20,000 in October and November.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Controls#The Associated Press#Ap#Johns Hopkins University
arcamax.com

Poland to extend control at Belarus border amid migrant rout

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is seeking to extend limits on free movement at the Belarus border as it expects a migrant crisis that’s prompted concern from U.S. President Joe Biden to drag on for months. The government is readying rules that would replace a state of emergency in a 3-kilometer...
IMMIGRATION
wtaq.com

German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic. The seven-day incidence rate –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the state is currently in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections worst in the nation over the past seven days. Health care providers say that more than 95% of available inpatient hospital beds are filled...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

Norway to reinstate national measures as virus surges

Norway will reintroduce nationwide measures to stem surging coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to use health passes, the government announced on Friday. The Nordic country, which had lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in late September, will also propose a third vaccine dose for people over 18 but will not impose a new lockdown, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a press conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iosconews.com

Ukraine doctors struggle amid coronavirus surge

As coronavirus infections flood Ukraine, doctors in one city have been working around the clock to care for the many people suffering from COVID-19. (Nov. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7426dc839d63458ab58173e7e882f82c.
WORLD
NBC News

Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated amid Covid surge

BERLIN — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had Covid-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: case positivity rate tops 10%; states increase booster access amid infection surge

MinnPost provides updates each Tuesday covering COVID-19 developments in Minnesota over the previous week. Though the Food and Drug Administration has only approved booster shots for adults who received the Johnson & Johnson shot and those 65 and over who got Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, some states are moving ahead on their own to expand eligibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coronavirus surge worsens in Midwest as states expand boosters

A surge in cases in the Upper Midwest has some Michigan schools keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving and the military sending medical teams to Minnesota to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by covid-19 patients. The worsening outlook in the Midwest comes as booster shots are being made available to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the government is to discuss a lockdown for everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — on Wednesday. President Zuzana Caputova says “it’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable.” Prime Minister Eduard Heger says it’s necessary to act “immediately.” His coalition government is mulling a two or three week lockdown. Slovakia reported a record 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record set only days earlier. The Slovak president toured Bratislava University Hospital on Tuesday, saying what she saw “was tragic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Likely Facing Fifth Coronavirus Surge This Winter

As COVID-19 continues to spread in West Virginia, it will likely put increased pressure on hospitals. Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of the Joint Interagency Task Force, reported during Gov. Jim Justice’s regular coronavirus briefing that the reproduction number of COVID-19 is now 1.04. That means someone with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Matsuno: If any new coronavirus variants identified, we will reconsider border controls

“If any new coronavirus variants are identified we will reconsider our border controls as needed,” said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno per Reuters. The policymaker adds, “New covid variety that has yet to be discovered in Japan.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

US commission calls for tighter controls on flows to Chinese markets

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. A US government commission has called for tighter controls on flows to China’s capital markets in a move that, if approved, would have profound implications for asset managers and index providers.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

394K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy