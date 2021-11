What began as an act of kindness quickly turned into a nightmare for one Fairhaven family. Debbie Viveiros recently moved to Fairhaven with her husband and kids and wanted to do something nice for the holidays. During her move, she was able to put together three giant contractor bags full of clothes to donate. Viveiros also had a couple of contractor bags that were filled with high-end shoes and boots, some of which even had the tags still on them. Since the family is still in the process of unpacking, the bags got mixed up, and well, I think you know what happened next.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO