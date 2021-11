The platform removed Activision’s latest Call of Duty release from its Featured collection earlier this week. Call of Duty (COD) Vanguard’s absence was first noted on Friday, Nov. 19. While PlayStation has not confirmed the connection between the two, sources have speculated that this was done in retaliation to the active lawsuit and investigation against Activision Blizzard spanning the past few months. Both PlayStation and its console rival, Xbox, have spoken out against Activision Blizzard for the accusations against it and its CEO, Bobby Kotick.

