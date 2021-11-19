Hot Mic with Dom Izzo 11/19/21: Chris Peters, Mike Zier, Dom's Dad

The FCS regular season is nearing the finish line. Just one week remains and there's plenty to be decided. Three of the eleven automatic bids have been claimed, as Sam Houston, Holy Cross and UT Martin have claimed their conference's respective bids. As far as the top 25 poll, for...
Oodles of weird stuff happened around the NFL in Week 11. The Houston Texans stunned the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills were disemboweled at home by the Indianapolis Colts, and Mike Zimmer stood up off the hot seat. Yes, you read that right. According to Chad Graff from...
Guests include Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Matt Radniecki, New York Mills Head Coach, Drew Trafton, WDAY Assistant News Director, and Jay Elsen, MidCo Sports.
On today’s best of, Mike opens the show talking about the complete performance by the Eagles in the win against the Broncos. The possibility of the playoffs is discussed and whether we should be looking that far ahead. Jalen Hurts looked great but there is still question as to if he is still a franchise quarterback (00:00-10:16). Soon to be Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Famer Rich Tocchet talks to Mike about his career on the Flyers and getting inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame (10:27-24:05). Brian Westbrook joins the show to give his postgame analysis on the Eagles at Broncos game (24:15-33:47).
Guests include Jeff Kolpack, Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and Tom Kirchoffner, Sheyenne boys basketball coach.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference will announce the winners of its major individual awards tomorrow, ranging from Offensive Player of the Year to Newcomer of the Year. The league was highlighted with some great individual players this season and for the first time in since North Dakota State entered the league, players from teams that have traditionally been at the bottom of the league standings grabbing some accolades.
Guests include Mike McFeely, Forum of Fargo-Moorhead Columnist, Kyle Emanuel, NDSU Defensive End (2010-14), and Karla Nelson, MSUM Women's Basketball Head Coach.
Guests include Drew Trafton, WDAY Assistant News Director, Brian Nelson, Fertile-Beltrami Head Coach, and Dom's dad for the weekly NFL Picks segment.
As Bison fans are thankful that the FCS Playoff committee was wise enough to seed NDSU second for the upcoming postseason, there's another reason to be thankful for these playoffs. It will be the last time the FCS Playoffs will be a true national tournament. Why do I say that?
MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. Boys & Girls Varsity Cross Country MVP for the Fall 2021 season is senior Dom Cich. “Dom Cich has been a quiet...
Guests include Char Lien, retiring as Moorhead's volleyball coach and Brad Schlossman from the Grand Forks Herald.
The Minnesota Vikings say defensive end Everson Griffen is getting the care he needs after a scary incident at his house. Griffen posted a series of disturbing messages on his Instagram, including a video of him holding a gun claiming someone was trying to kill him in his home. He also put several messages on Instagram overnight saying the same thing.
Blake Biondi, the 2020 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, has joined The Rink Live as an athlete ambassador, the website announced Thursday. The Rink Live, owned and operated by Forum Communications, announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage.
MINNEAPOLIS - Mo Ibrahim is coming back for even more. A year after the University of Minnesota running back chose a fifth season over the NFL Draft, Ibrahim announced Wednesday he will stick around Dinktyown for a sixth in 2022. After winning Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award in 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon during the 2021 season opener.
FERTILE-- As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. For the Fertile-Beltrami Falcons, they are hoping the end of their season is capped off with another trophy. “We looked at our schedule for the season and we thought that we had a pretty good shot...
BEMIDJI -- Logan Beaulieu wouldn’t miss a Bemidji State football game for the world. Even from halfway around it. “It means a lot to me, just knowing he’s watching me every game,” said Logan’s twin brother, Brendan. “He still cares about me and wants me to succeed.”. Logan, a sergeant...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — During his more than a decade as commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in the 1980s and ‘90s, the late Otto Breitenbach used to say that non-conference games were his favorite, because then he could cheer openly for the lone WCHA team on the ice.
ST. PAUL -- He may not have been a star during his four seasons in Minnesota, but Willians “La Tortuga” Astudillo used his big personality to endear himself inside the clubhouse and to a legion of fans, becoming a fan favorite during his Twins tenure. Astudillo, who was designated for...
ST. PAUL -- When the dust settled on Wednesday’s win over the New Jersey Devils, it seemed only right that Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot was in the middle of the celebration. After standing on his head throughout the game, Talbot stopped a shootout attempt from Devils center Yegor Sharangovich to secure the win.
(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers.
Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus.
