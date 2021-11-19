Hot Mic with Dom Izzo 11/19/21: Chris Peters, Mike Zier, Dom's Dad

On today’s best of, Mike opens the show talking about the complete performance by the Eagles in the win against the Broncos. The possibility of the playoffs is discussed and whether we should be looking that far ahead. Jalen Hurts looked great but there is still question as to if he is still a franchise quarterback (00:00-10:16). Soon to be Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Famer Rich Tocchet talks to Mike about his career on the Flyers and getting inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame (10:27-24:05). Brian Westbrook joins the show to give his postgame analysis on the Eagles at Broncos game (24:15-33:47).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO