ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Performer, Fine Arts Student of the Week

By Capital Journal
Capital Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.F. Riggs High School sophomore Jocelyn Goodlander is this week’s Performer and Fine Arts Student of the Week after receiving a nomination from Vocal...

www.capjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELON University

Elon Department of Performing Arts hosts dance workshop for high school students

“We saw that there was a lot of disparity between students who were coming from very well supported studios and high school programs and students from around the state that came from smaller programs and didn’t have any exposure to what studying dance in college could be like,” said David McGraw, assistant professor of arts administration.
ELON, NC
KSN News

Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department presents Holiday Harmony

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department invites the community to enjoy nostalgic, holiday-themed entertainment at its annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Free ticket and livestream information are available at shows.bartonccc.edu. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets in advance, but free […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Hammond Daily Star

Performing arts teacher earns recognition

Local educator Jeremy Lloyd is the latest recipient of the Enos “Jake” Bailey Jr Above and Beyond Award. Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Sandra Bailey-Simmons recognized Lloyd’s achievement as a extraordinary teacher during Tuesday’s board meeting in Amite. Lloyd is a performing arts teacher at Hammond Eastside Magnet School. Principal...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Community Impact Austin

Southwestern University to present multiple fine arts performances Nov. 20

The Sarofim School of Fine Arts Music Department at Southwestern University invites the public to attend an opera theater performance and several senior recitals Nov. 20. Opera students are producing a performance featuring scenes from Mozart’s "Die Zauberflote", Donizetti’s "L’elisir d’amore", and "She Loves Me" by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock. The opera performance, as well as the senior recitals, will take place at Southwestern University’s Alma Thomas Fine Arts Center in the Alma Thomas Theater, located at 1001 E. University Ave., Georgetown. The opera performance is at 7:30 p.m. while the performance times of the senior recitals vary. The senior recitals and opera performances are free to attend and no ticket reservation is required.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#T F Riggs High School
outerbanksvoice.com

Art exhibit of work by College of the Albemarle Fine Art Students at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery

Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery is hosting in its West Wing an exhibit of work by College of the Albemarle Fine Art Students. Drawing, Ceramics, 2D Design, Painting, Jewelry and 3D Design are included in the exhibit titled “Material Matters.” There are 35 works of art in the exhibit, with 17 young artists participating. The exhibit runs through December 11 and is available for viewing Tuesday thru Thursday 10 am to 4 pm and on Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Chicago Maroon

The Art of War: Professor V Student

Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?. Editor's note: The following is an introduction to a new Viewpoints medium: cartoons. Opinions don’t just belong to writers; artists can inspire conversations, debates,...
EDUCATION
Daily Herald

Students create club to be cheerleaders for the arts

Many high schools have longstanding traditions supporting their sports teams. Mountain View High School in Orem is no different. In fact, a group of students called the Bruin Crazies support, cheer on and lead student sections at the games. Now, a similar group will do the same for student performances and displays in the arts. The Bruin Classies, a new club at the school this year, has just begun and already has 90 members.
OREM, UT
NewsWest 9

Bowie Fine Arts Academy receives garden

ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Fine Arts Academy received its own garden Wednesday. Students will be able to use the eight above-ground flower beds to learn about planting flowers and the importance of soil and composting. This facility is thanks to Keep Midland Beautiful, Agave Garden and Colgate Energy. "It is...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Fine and Performing Arts Center at Moraine Valley Community College

Moraine Valley Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills, offers performances for everyone, with reasonable ticket prices and free parking. Enjoy world-class entertainment at our beautiful venue, without the hassle of driving downtown. This season’s lineup includes dance ensembles, multicultural performers, The Second City...
PALOS HILLS, IL
ohio.edu

Student theater group to perform “The Laramie Project” during Transgender Awareness Week

Ohio University’s student-run theater company, the Lost Flamingo Theatre Company, will perform “The Laramie Project,” a play about the reaction to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming whose murder was denounced a hate crime and brought awareness to the lack of hate crime laws in the U.S. The performance will he held Nov. 19 and 20 at ARTS/West in Athens.
ATHENS, OH
candgnews.com

Shelby Fine Art Society chooses artist of the month

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A member of the Shelby Township Fine Art Society has been honored as the artist of the month for November and December. The Shelby Township featured artist, and his students, have set up their display at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road. The featured...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
warrenrecord.com

Students' view Warrenton art

University of North Carolina students in Leslie Frost’s first year seminar class visit Warrenton on Saturday to view the Warrenton Post Office mural as part of their studies on federal arts produced by the New Deal in the 1930s. The local mural, known as “North Carolina Pastoral,” was painted by Alice Dinneen and depicts a scene of cows and horses near a meandering creek. The painting also depicts examples of trees found in North Carolina. The students also viewed other public art in the area. Pictured with the students are, at left, Victoria Lehman, a retired art teacher now active with the Warren County Board of Education and Warren County Arts Council, and Frost, at right.
WARRENTON, NC
wisc.edu

Performance piece by UW–Madison student to show at Miami Art Week

UW–Madison student Caitlin Mary Margarett (CMM) has been selected to show her work at the Satellite Art Show presented by Performance is Alive in Miami Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. CMM is a first-year MFA student in the School of Education’s Art Department, focusing on 4D video and performance art.
MADISON, WI
Andover Townsman

Student art on display downtown

More than 40 new banners celebrating Andover’s 375th anniversary are now hanging downtown — each with its own special twist. A student’s art is displayed on each. Kaitlin Dierze, an art teacher at Andover High School, lead the project where students were able to submit art that was inspired by the town or that they produced remotely. The art was then judged by a panel to be placed on a flag.
ANDOVER, MA
News Enterprise

Hayes demonstrates love for the performing arts

T. K. Stone Middle School eighth-grader Alexis Hayes has been practicing ballet with the Dance Centre of Elizabethtown for most of her life. Throughout her 10 years with the Dance Centre, Hayes has taken on several roles in the organization’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”. This year, Hayes landed the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
palmbeachillustrated.com

MAC Fine Art is New in Town

MAC Fine Art will charge onto the Delray Beach arts scene with the grand opening of its third brick-and-mortar South Florida gallery this month. To celebrate, the gallery will debut “The Messengers,” a showcase of acclaimed abstract figure painter and sculptor Frank Arnold’s masterful works, on view from November 1 to December 1. Curated by principal gallerist Mary Ann Cohen, the collection of the native Californian’s new and established crea- tions will set a “sophisticated, powerful, and timeless” tone for the local icon’s new space, which is set to house pieces by contemporary artists René Romero Schuler, Jason Myers, Elena Bond, Bette Ridgeway, and Estella Frans- bergen, among others. Guests are welcome to toast to the gallery’s debut at an opening reception with the artist on November 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Denver Post

Littleton Fine Arts Guild presents Holiday Art & Gift Market

The Holiday Art & Gift Market presented by the Littleton Fine Arts Guild will feature unique gift idas created, this year, exclusively by member artists. The diversity of this wonderful group of artists is apparent in the vast array of giftables. The Market is located in the Depot Art Gallery located at 2069 W. Powers Ave. in Littleton. The Gallery is open Tues.-Sun. 11-4:00 PM.
LITTLETON, CO
Metro active

Hairspray at Center for the Performing Arts

What’s it like to be a girl in 1960s Baltimore with big hair and even bigger dreams? Well, with John Waters’s 1988 classic Hairspray—which has since become a hit on Broadway and in London’s West End—audiences can join in 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad’s dreams, all while she attempts to change the world. The musical provides audiences the chance to twist and shout, indulge in popular tunes and learn some great lessons about friendship, popularity and self discovery. The all-new touring production is great for the whole family and will help bring a new generation back to the theater.
SAN JOSE, CA
Wicked Local

Burlington students to perform in 'Nutcracker’ ballet performance

Burlington students Boris Belin and Anna Perl will perform in the International Ballet Academy of Norwell’s “Nutcracker” ballet performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Scituate Center for the Performing Arts, 606 C.J. Cushing Highway, Scituate. Belin, an eighth-grade student at Marshall Simonds Middle School, will dance the role of...
BURLINGTON, MA
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy