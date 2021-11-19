Performer, Fine Arts Student of the Week

MAC Fine Art will charge onto the Delray Beach arts scene with the grand opening of its third brick-and-mortar South Florida gallery this month. To celebrate, the gallery will debut “The Messengers,” a showcase of acclaimed abstract figure painter and sculptor Frank Arnold’s masterful works, on view from November 1 to December 1. Curated by principal gallerist Mary Ann Cohen, the collection of the native Californian’s new and established crea- tions will set a “sophisticated, powerful, and timeless” tone for the local icon’s new space, which is set to house pieces by contemporary artists René Romero Schuler, Jason Myers, Elena Bond, Bette Ridgeway, and Estella Frans- bergen, among others. Guests are welcome to toast to the gallery’s debut at an opening reception with the artist on November 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO