On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, went out for a jog before he was chased and then killed by three white men. The men would claim they thought Arbery was robbing a nearby property and then acted in self-defense against him. Nearly one year later, those three men were convicted of murder charges. Arbery’s killing came amid a heightened national reckoning on race and racial justice in the wake of several killings of unarmed Black Americans.

