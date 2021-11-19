ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket’s governing bodies promise to ‘tackle discrimination’ at crisis meeting

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cricket ’s leading decision-makers have promised “wide-ranging action to tackle discrimination” after a crisis summit at The Kia Oval, but details will not become clear until next week.

An all-game meeting took place on Friday with Tom Harrison the England and Wales Cricket Board ’s under-pressure chief executive, facing scrutiny over his handling of the sport’s ongoing racism scandal .

ECB representatives met with chairs of the 18 first-class counties, the Professional Cricketers’ Association, the MCC and others from the non-first-class counties and recreational game and emerged claiming a broad agreement to deal decisively with the issue.

A statement read: “Cricket today committed to taking wide-ranging action to tackle discrimination and promote inclusion and diversity at all levels.

“The group worked through a series of actions that aim to tackle the serious questions being asked of the sport. Each individually agreed to consult with their stakeholders before coming together as a game next week and publishing further details.”

Harrison insists he has no plans to leave his role as ECB chief executive and wants to help cricket address its problems.

“I did receive the backing of the game today,” Harrison said on Sky News outside the Oval after the meeting. “I feel very determined to lead this change through the game and make sure this plight is addressed in the game.

“As a father of two girls, I do want to make sure I leave a game that has absolutely the right safe kind of environment for everyone to feel welcomed and for everyone to feel a sense of belonging in.”

A joint statement attributed to the combined attendees, credited whistleblower Azeem Rafiq with starting the conversation that has dominated the game in recent weeks.

It contained the latest in a long line of apologies to those who have been victimised in the sport followed by a promise to regain the moral authority to lead.

“Azeem Rafiq has shone a light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all. Racism and discrimination is a blight on our game,” it read.

“To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are truly sorry. Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have done. We apologise unreservedly for your suffering.

“We stand together against discrimination in all its forms, and are united as a sport to act. We will continue to listen, and make swift, positive changes to the culture of the game. We will embrace and celebrate differences everywhere, knowing that with diversity, we are stronger.

“Today, as a game, we discussed a series of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe, and everyone feels included. We will now finalise the detail and publish these actions next week. Our game must win back your trust.”

Harrison insisted the ECB, MCC, PCA, NCCA and the first-class and recreational county cricket network coming together to unite against discrimination on Friday was a statement of intent.

He said: “For now this is a moment to celebrate the fact we have been able to agree change very quickly across the whole of English and Welsh cricket.

“They were all present today as the statement indicates and I don’t think there is one person in English and Welsh cricket that doesn’t feel the necessity to take these steps and to make the initial changes to eradicate this situation of racism in cricket and take it out forever.

“That is what is important here and once we have taken those initial steps we will come back with more measures that ensure we go wider with this issue. Today is a statement of intent as much as anything to try and regain the trust of cricket fans and families around the country.”

The Independent

Government could use ‘nuclear option’ over cricket’s racism crisis

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston says cricket must get its house in order over racism, and raised the possibility of independent regulation if it did not.Huddleston said the issue has been “kicked into the long grass for years”.Huddleston faced the same MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee who had heard about former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing experiences on Tuesday, and said action had to be taken quickly.“What we all want is for cricket to get its house in order and get its act together and sort this problem out,” he said.Huddleston said he had met with the...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Historic Asian league severs ties with the Yorkshire Cricket Board and the ECB due to both governing bodies facing allegations of 'neglect' and 'preferential treatment'

Yorkshire's founding Asian cricket league has severed ties with the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) and ECB as both bodies stand accused of 'neglect and preferential treatment', Sportsmail can reveal. The Quaid-e-Azam Sunday cricket league (QASCL) was founded in 1980 - the first Asian league to be recognised by the ECB.
WORLD
whbl.com

Cricket: Governing body ICC forms working group to determine cricket’s Afghan future

(Reuters) – The International Cricket Council has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under its Taliban government, the world governing body said on Wednesday. Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport’s biggest fairytale story but the strife-torn...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Cricket-‘We must win back trust’ – English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s major cricketing bodies collectively apologised on Friday to all those who have suffered racism and discrimination in the game following former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s revelations about the abuse he encountered. Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he had suffered “inhuman” treatment in...
SOCIETY
newschain

Cricket’s stakeholders meet as racism crisis deepens

A game-wide meeting will take place on Friday as cricket tries to get a grip on the racism scandal which has engulfed it this week. Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston warned on Thursday the sport had to get its house in order in regard to discrimination and said the “nuclear option” was to introduce an independent regulator.
SOCIETY
newschain

Cricket racism crisis leads to ‘frank’ talks between Government and ECB

The Government has held “frank” conversations with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and others over racism in the sport, MPs have heard. Sports minister Nigel Huddleston made the disclosure after acknowledging Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs was “harrowing” and “difficult to hear”. The Yorkshire whistleblower made a series...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England’s most selective universities worst for social mobility, report finds

England’s most selective universities have the lowest levels of social mobility, according to a new report released on the same day institutions were told to work with local schools to improve outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The Sutton Trust and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) looked at what proportion of students were from low-income backgrounds at different universities and how many of these were in the top fifth of earners at the age of 30 to compare social mobility.Their report found most Russell Group universities - traditionally the most selective - admit “very few” students who are eligible for free...
EDUCATION
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Five-point plan to tackle racism and discrimination published

A full review of dressing-room culture is part of a wide-ranging action plan to tackle discrimination and racism in cricket in England and Wales. It has been issued following allegations made by Azeem Rafiq and a number of other players. The five-point plan has "12 tangible actions", while the England...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Welsh sides heading back from South Africa amid new coronavirus fears

Cardiff and the Scarlets are planning to return to Wales at the earliest opportunity after South Africa was added to the UK Government’s travel red list.The two clubs were set to take part in the United Rugby Championship in South Africa this weekend, with the Scarlets facing the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, and Cardiff playing the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.However, after UK officials warned of a new variant of the virus, both clubs issued short statements overnight stressing they are working on returning to the UK as soon as possible.With the situation in South Africa having changed so...
WORLD
The Independent

Government endorses plans for independent regulator in football

The creation of an independent regulator for football has been endorsed in principle by the government.The fan-led review of football governance, chaired by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, has concluded that such a regulator is required to provide financial oversight in the English game and that football could no longer be left to run itself.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries welcomed the review, and said the Government would now work on a substantive response which it would present next spring.However, she has already indicated the government’s support in principle for an independent regulator.“We are at a turning point for football in this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football’s problems are clear – whether fan-led review will solve them is less so

Like so many government initiatives, it is hard to put too much faith in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance. Most of the problems in the game detailed in the 162-page document are obvious. The solutions are more opaque.The main recommendation by the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and her 10-person panel of experts is that Parliament passes legislation to create an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF). To do this would require strong political will.Organisations like the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) have come out strongly in favour of the ideas expressed in the report. The English Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

