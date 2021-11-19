ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoW5E_0d1w8Krh00

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons.

The Granby Zoo said the flamingo flew the coop Wednesday morning and was spotted by customers in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons doughnut shop in Granby.

"To reassure everyone, there wasn't a sale on shrimp at the IGA or a special on coffee at Tim Hortons," Karl Fournier, director of animal care at the Granby Zoo, said in a TikTok video.

"For reasons unknown, the flamingo escaped and flew away from its group. Our team quickly mobilized and it was captured in a calm manner."

The zoo said the flamingo allowed zookeepers to approach, and they returned it safely to its enclosure.

"Our flamingo is doing well," Fournier said.

Comments / 1

Related
103.3 WKFR

Employee Throws Hot Coffee in Customer’s Face at Southgate Tim Horton’s Drive-Thru

Things got a little heated (literally) recently at a Tim Hortons in Southgate after an employee got mad and threw a cup of hot coffee at a customer in the drive-thru. A Michigan woman was going through the drive-thru at a Tim Hortons in Southgate when she asked the employee if she could add Timbits to her order which she had not paid for yet. The employee told her no and slammed the window shut. The woman turned to her boyfriend and called the employee a b**ch. Apparently, the 16-year-old employee heard the comment because that's when the coffee was thrown in the woman's face.
SOUTHGATE, MI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Help the St. Louis Zoo Become The Best Holiday Zoo Lights To Visit

The St. Louis Zoo is up for a holiday national award and here's how you can help them be the best. Voting is going on now for the USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Lights Display, and the St. Louis Zoo is up for the honor. Each year, the zoo host Wild Nights, a holiday light display like no other. With themed lights (this year one the of themes is Meet me in St. Louie) and animal light displays throughout the zoo, it's a family event that everyone needs to visit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dayton Daily News

For a limited time, Tim Hortons and Justin Beiber partner for new menu

Pop superstar Justin Bieber really, really likes Tim Hortons. The Canadian-born singer has long been vocal about his fandom for the Canada-based, international donut chain. Now the two are making it official with a limited-edition menu. The new menu collaboration will first be available to customers on Nov. 29 with...
RESTAURANTS
Gazette

Baby flamingos at Colorado zoo get a taste of outdoors

Three newly hatched Chilean flamingos at the Denver Zoo got their first taste of adventure this as zoo keepers brought them outside to explore the zoo's Carousel Meadow. The chicks were hatched in the zoo’s Avian Propagation Center last month between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19. They are so young that their genders aren’t yet known and they haven’t been named, said Jake Kubié, director of communications for the zoo.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamingo#The Zoo#Quebec#Granby#The Granby Zoo#Iga#Tiktok
Lite Rock 96.9

FINALLY! Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop in Stratford, NJ Opening This Week

Tim Hortons, the café and bakeshop popular in other U.S. states and in Canada, is finally opening this week Stratford, Camden County. To be honest, I didn't know what a Tim Hortons was until a couple of years ago when I was listening to a true-crime podcast and the hosts kept referring to Tim Hortons like it was a person's house, lol. It took me a bit to realize Tim Hortons was a coffee shop.
STRATFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
QSR magazine

Tim Hortons Releases Holiday Beverage Lineup

Starting today at Tim Hortons restaurants across the U.S., guests can start getting into the holiday spirit with every cup of coffee and box of donuts they enjoy with holiday packaging featuring whimsical graphic touches including a heart-nosed reindeer, holiday trees with a coffee cup base, and donut-shaped ornaments, wreathes and snowmen.
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

Bear closes front door of New Jersey home

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home. Susan Kehoe, of Vernon, posted a video to YouTube showing her opening her front door to reveal a bear on the stoop. "Mr. Bear,...
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

Santa Set To Visit The Buffalo Zoo To Have Breakfast With The Kids

When is Santa coming to coming to Buffalo? Where can you do breakfast with Santa in Buffalo?. Santa is returning back to the Buffalo Zoo to do 'Breakfast with Santa' after taking a year off because of COVID! Have breakfast with Santa, then take a photo opp with Santa himself, then go ahead and say hi to your favorite animals inside the gates. Remember, the Buffalo Zoo is open year!
BUFFALO, NY
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy