Following its spinout from IBM, Kyndryl has allied with Microsoft to increase the scope of IT services it provides on the Azure public cloud. Stephen Leonard, leader of global alliances and partnerships for Kyndryl, said that as part of this initiative, Kyndryl will be expanding the scope of the services it provides to both organizations building and deploying applications as well as those looking to migrate existing applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO