ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What's That?: Golf-themed sports bar opens in Denver

By Micah Smith
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vydUZ_0d1w88ME00

Editor's Note: 'Our Colorado' helps us all navigate the challenges related to growth while celebrating life in the state we love. To comment on this or other Our Colorado stories, email us at OurCO@TheDenverChannel.com . See more 'Our Colorado' stories here .

DENVER — The GC Lounge, a full-service bar and restaurant that features golf simulators, will open this weekend on 17th Avenue in Denver.

The 3,849-square-foot business features three TrackMan golf simulators where guests can practice perfecting their swing.

“TrackMan is the number one golf simulator. The tracer you see during PGA tournaments is TrackMan technology,” said GC Lounge Owner Michael Burbage.

But Burbage said guests do not have to be professional golfers to enjoy the space.

“I am a terrible golfer, but I love golfing,” Burbage said. “I wanted to make it comfortable, so if you don’t know how to golf at least you can have fun and not feel like you’re spending a bunch of money trying to learn something you might not want to do later.”

GC Lounge can accommodate 50 guests outside on the patio and 148 inside.

Burbage said there are plans to expand to Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, and other big cities over the next few years.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tastychomps.com

Inside Look: Dave’s Hot Chicken is Now Open in Denver, CO

Dave’s Hot Chicken‘s latest location is officially open in Denver, Colorado. Located at 1615 Platte St., the popular chicken restaurant celebrated its grand opening Friday, Nov. 12. Dave’s Hot Chicken, which specializes in hot chicken sliders and tenders, has 32 locations across the U.S. and Canada. We were invited to...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver diners are dying. Here's what we lose when they close.

The greasy spoon is a special place in Denver. (Think of the legendary Denver omelet, after all.) But sadly, it's a fading tradition.State of the plate: Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've lost Tom's Diner, Racines, the Denver Diner and now possibly Annie's Cafe. All to development.Why it matters: The diner is more than a place to eat; it's a humble meeting spot that draws movers and shakers as much as ordinary people.Quick take: To explain the loss, John called his former colleague Lynn Bartels, a longtime political reporter and former secretary of state spokesperson, who was considered the...
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: Sheraton opens high-end cocktail bar; golf lounge/eatery coming soon

Plus, a pioneering Denver brewpub and upscale Boulder eatery roll out menus from new executive chefs, and Edgewater Public Market welcomes a vegetable-forward restaurant. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
fsrmagazine.com

Robert Thompson’s Three Saints Revival Opens in Denver

Robert Thompson’s new restaurant concept, Three Saints Revival, has opened in Denver. The concept is a vibrant, bohemian wine and cocktail restaurant offering tapas, small plates and dishes inspired by every edge of the Mediterranean. The new restaurant is located not far from Denver’s Union Station and the new concept is anchored by a Med-centric spirit and craft cocktail program with a culinary backbone of tapas and small plates that encourage sharing, socializing, sipping and snacking.
DENVER, CO
San Diego Business Journal

First Absinthe Bar To Open in S.D.

San Diego will soon claim its first-ever absinthe bar and restaurant. , a new concept from the team behind Tahona Bar in Old Town, is scheduled to open in University Heights this month, according to Amar Harrag, founder. The preferred drink of Bohemian artists and writers in Paris during the 19th and 20th centuries, absinthe is an anise-flavoured spirit derived from several plants and other medicinal and culinary herbs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Sports Bar#Seattle#Pga#Food Drink#The Gc Lounge#Trackman
everout.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: A Wrestling Themed Bar Opens in White Center, Tup Tim Thai Closes, and A Speakeasy Launches Downtown

This week, the wrestling-themed watering hole Lariat Bar opens in White Center, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel gets a swanky new speakeasy, and Cookie's Country Chicken has opened its new Ballard location. Plus, beloved local spots Kamei, Pho Hai Yen, The Shambles, and Tup Tim Thai say goodbye. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
SEATTLE, WA
Post-Bulletin

Literal sports bar to feature pickleball courts, golf simulators

A new Med City entertainment center is gearing up to bring backyard fun inside as a literal “sports bar” with pickleball courts, golf simulators, ping pong plus a full bar and kitchen. Chip Shots will feature three indoor pickleball courts, six golf simulators, indoor bean bags on Astroturf and table...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas Weekly

Sahara Las Vegas’ Chickie’s & Pete’s has all the sports bar food and then some

Historically, our casinos have had no need for the prototypical sports bar. If you were watching a game on the Strip, you were likely betting on it, so the sportsbook and its hot dog cart or deli counter would suffice. If you’re local, you’d be at your favorite tavern down the street watching the football team for which you rooted before you moved to Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
denverite.com

What Denver’s exceptionally dry fall means for the future of snow

Considering Denver’s record-breakingly dry and snowless autumn, it’s hard not to wonder what kind of impact these anomalies will have in the long term. Is this weather a bigger signal of what’s to come?. We talked to Noah Molotch, an associate professor and fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder...
DENVER, CO
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what Arizona’s golf industry is doing to conserve water

​​Peak golf season steadily approaches the Valley as concerns about water conservation efforts are being raised and countered by lawmakers and golf enthusiasts. In a proposal sponsored by the 5th Management Plans Work Group published in late April, associates laid out conservative conservation policies and programs for Arizona’s golf industry.
ARIZONA STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy