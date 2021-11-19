Week Ahead – European PMIs Could Spell More Bad News for Euro

US non-farm payrolls (Nov) – 03/12 – the October payrolls report helped to reaffirm the Federal Reserve’s decision a few days before to set the ball rolling on tapering its $120bn a month asset purchase program. 531k new jobs were added to the US labour market in October, while we also saw a decent upgrade to September from 194k to 312k. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, from 4.8% while the participation rate remained unchanged at 61.6%. By any measure the numbers were positive and with wages also rising, jobs growth is expected to accelerate as we head into year end, especially around the holiday period when hiring trends tend to pick up. This is already being borne out in the continuing claims numbers which are only 300k above where they were pre-pandemic. With recent US economic data showing decent levels of resilience, the conversation around tapering has moved on to the speed and level of the withdrawal of stimulus. On current measures the Fed is reducing the level of bond buying by $10bn in treasuries and $5bn a month in mortgage-backed securities. With some policymakers arguing the central bank needs to go faster, this week’s November payrolls report has the potential to move this discussion forward when the Fed meets later this month, if we see a similarly strong jobs report. With the ADP report a few days earlier also expected to see a strong number in the region of 500k, expectations are for a similar 500k jobs to be added on top of the decent numbers seen in September and October. The unemployment rate is also expected to fall further to 4.5% with a particular focus on wages as well. We’ve heard anecdotal evidence from retailers, and other big US employers that they are having to pay up for staff. If the average earnings numbers jump back above 5% then we could see markets ramp up bets on possible rate rises next year.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO