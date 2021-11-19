ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Week Ahead – European PMIs Could Spell More Bad News for Euro

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has been demolished by fears that new lockdowns will hit economic growth. This has turbocharged the dollar as traders look for shelter, and the upcoming business surveys will be crucial for whether this rotation continues. Meanwhile, markets are split on whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will deliver...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Eurozone’s Inflation Spiral to Continue but will Euro Capitalize?

The euro went downhill lately as Europe became the epicenter of another pandemic wave, forcing several economies to return to lockdowns ahead of the holiday season. With new business containment measures rolling in, investors are wondering whether inflation will continue to escalate. On Tuesday, CPI inflation figures for November are expected to jump again for the fifth straight month, but with Covid making a fresh round, the euro will probably receive only a modest boost.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Strong Activity ahead of Slowdown

Markets largely reflected strong macro news this week until the spook from a new COVID-19 variant/mutation (B1.1.529) observed in South Africa hit risk sentiment. The USD continued to strengthen amid strong US data and President Biden’s re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair. At the same time, COVID-related restrictions are weighing on the euro. Yields edged higher through the week on the back of reacceleration in economic activity and hawkish comments from ECB governing council members. On the B1.1.529 news, they dropped again and Bunds hit the lows of last week. It has been somewhat of a roller coaster week for equities with global indices down across the board on COVID-fears after a week with VIX volatility at its highest since early October. There is also a flip side to strong macro news for stock markets these days as it moves us closer to monetary tightening.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Jumps On Corona Fears

The euro has reversed directions on Friday and has posted considerable gains. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1289 in Europe, up 0.75%. The euro is benefitting from fears of a Covid variant that has spread across South Africa and is was detected in Hong Kong today. Despite today’s positive performance, the...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Who Cares about Inflation When There is an Omicron Covid Variant?

“Early indications show this variant may be more transmittable than the Delta variant, and current vaccines may be less effective against it”. Last week began with worries about inflation and concerns that the Fed would taper more quickly than Powell led markets to believe at the last FOMC meeting. The week ended with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus (Omicron) that sent markets into a freefall. As of the time of this writing, there are still many unknowns, and markets remain fearful! We’ll get additional information this week on interest rate expectations, as Powell and Yellen testify to the Senate Banking Committee. By the way, Powell was reappointed as Fed Chairman last week! In addition, several countries released oil from their Reserves. With the extra oil and the fears of lack of demand, OPEC+ will be challenged as to whether they should cut supply! Also, with December approaching, watch end of month data and the US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Inflation#Covid#Anti European#Chinese#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Pmi#Fed
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: Consumer Spending Powers Ahead

President Biden removed months of speculation by announcing his nomination of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second term to head the Central Bank. He will be joined by Governor Brainard who the President nominated for Vice-Chair. The appointments eased one area of uncertainty around future monetary policy. U.S....
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -1.6, squeezed from two sides

Germany GfK consumer confidence for December dropped to -1.6, down from 1.0, below expectation of -0.3. That’s also the lowest level in six months. For November, economic expectations dropped from 46.6 to 31.0. Income expectations dropped from 23.3 to 12.9. Propensity to buy dropped from 19.4 to 9.7. “Consumer sentiment...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP bounces off 21-month low ahead of Eurozone, UK PMIs

EUR/GBP consolidates losses around the lowest levels since February 2020. Brexit woes probe Sterling buyers, Euro licks its wounds despite covid fears. Preliminary readings of November PMIs eyed for fresh impulse. EUR/GBP picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.8400 amid the early European morning on Tuesday. In doing...
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Stocks Sharply Lower; Covid Fears Overshadow Healthy PMIs

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Tuesday, with the latest surge of Covid-19 cases on the continent weighing on sentiment as further lockdowns loom. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.3% lower, the CAC 40 in France also fell 1.3% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Buoyant, 1.20 Eyed Multi-week

Pound Sterling has ascended to more than 20-month highs against the Euro but could remain buoyant over the coming days and may even attempt to rise further as relative economic developments reinforce market expectations of a growing gap between Bank of England and European Central Bank monetary policy outlooks. Pound...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Downside Risks Persist

The Euro to Dollar rate entered the new week in a position of vulnerability and at risk of further losses that could eventually see it trading as low as the 1.10 handle should the greenback remain on its front foot while European economies continue to lurch toward another winter of ‘lockdown.’
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Up, Euro Falls as Number of European COVID-19 Cases Rise

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near a 16-month high against the euro. Concerns over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Europe also saw investors turn towards the safe-haven U.S. currency. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMIs in Focus as Euro Takes a Beating

Flash PMI numbers for the Eurozone will likely attract a lot of attention on Tuesday when they’re released at 09:00 GMT as the euro gets savaged in the currency markets. Expectations that the European Central Bank will lag other central banks in normalizing monetary policy remains the primary cause of the euro’s pain. But fresh concerns about the Eurozone economy have made investors even more nervous about the outlook lately. Can the PMI data bring some relief to the beleaguered euro?
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: FOMC minutes, US PCE, Q3 GDP, flash PMIs, Severn Trent, Zoom

US Q3 GDP – 24/11 – the first iteration of US Q3 GDP was a bit of a mixed bag when it was released a few weeks ago. It was widely expected that we’d see it weaken from 6.7% in Q2, however instead of slipping to 2.6%, it slipped back to 2%. Various adjustments should see this revised up to 2.2%. A combination of rising delta variant cases, weaker demand, and supply chain disruptions acted as a brake on the economic rebound during the quarter. One notable takeaway from the first two quarters of this year has been the resilience in personal consumption which rose 11.4% in Q1 and 12% in Q2. This slowed sharply in Q3 to 1.6%, which was still slightly better than the 0.9% expected but was still indicative of how higher prices and falling consumer confidence are starting to affect demand in an economy that extremely prices sensitive where consumers are concerned.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro falls on new European lockdowns, dovish Lagarde

Investing.com – EUR/USD slipped back below 1.1300 on Friday morning as a speech from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and new lockdown measures in Austria weighed on the single currency. Austria lockdown – Germany to follow?. The Austrian Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, announced that the country would be going into...
MARKETS
International Business Times

European Stocks, Euro Retreat On Austria Lockdown

European stock markets fell Friday and the euro slumped as Austria announced a new strict lockdown to try to curb surging Covid cases, triggering heavy losses for oil prices. The lockdown in Austria will begin Monday and vaccination against Covid-19 in the eurozone country will become mandatory from February, said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, easyJet, Wise, Snowflake and more

US non-farm payrolls (Nov) – 03/12 – the October payrolls report helped to reaffirm the Federal Reserve’s decision a few days before to set the ball rolling on tapering its $120bn a month asset purchase program. 531k new jobs were added to the US labour market in October, while we also saw a decent upgrade to September from 194k to 312k. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, from 4.8% while the participation rate remained unchanged at 61.6%. By any measure the numbers were positive and with wages also rising, jobs growth is expected to accelerate as we head into year end, especially around the holiday period when hiring trends tend to pick up. This is already being borne out in the continuing claims numbers which are only 300k above where they were pre-pandemic. With recent US economic data showing decent levels of resilience, the conversation around tapering has moved on to the speed and level of the withdrawal of stimulus. On current measures the Fed is reducing the level of bond buying by $10bn in treasuries and $5bn a month in mortgage-backed securities. With some policymakers arguing the central bank needs to go faster, this week’s November payrolls report has the potential to move this discussion forward when the Fed meets later this month, if we see a similarly strong jobs report. With the ADP report a few days earlier also expected to see a strong number in the region of 500k, expectations are for a similar 500k jobs to be added on top of the decent numbers seen in September and October. The unemployment rate is also expected to fall further to 4.5% with a particular focus on wages as well. We’ve heard anecdotal evidence from retailers, and other big US employers that they are having to pay up for staff. If the average earnings numbers jump back above 5% then we could see markets ramp up bets on possible rate rises next year.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy