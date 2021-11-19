Eurozone PMIs in Focus as Euro Takes a Beating

The British pound has stabilized on Tuesday, after sustaining losses over the past two days. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3381, down 0.11% on the day. UK PMIs for October were positive, as manufacturing and business activity continue to show expansion. Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.2 in November, up from 57.8 in October. The Services Business Activity PMI dropped to 58.6, down from 59.1 and a 2-momth low. Businesses are reporting increasing cost inflation, a result of higher wages and increased costs for fuel and raw materials. As well, manufacturers continue to be hampered by global supply chain disruptions, which has hurt manufacturing sales. The increase in costs will evenutually make their way to consumers, which means that consumer inflation will likely move even higher.
