Utah is back at home for the first of the last two times in the regular season taking on the #3 Ranked Oregon Ducks. The Utes are back home after squeaking past Arizona in the desert after destroying Stanford the week before (Oregon's one and only conference loss) and looking to let the nation know they are for real against the Ducks. While it won't be easy, the Utes and Ducks are statistically more similar than their records than they initially indicate. Being at home, a new uniform reveal, playing for something larger than the collective on the field and a record on the line could be the ultimate difference in this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO