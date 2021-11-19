Giants' Jason Garrett, Rob Sale own up to offensive line issues

The New York Giants have had offensive line issues for years. That’s been a secret to literally no one, but from general manager Dave Gettleman down to offensive line coach Rob Sale, they’ve attempted to sweep it under the rug.

That’s no longer the case.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett finally acknowledged the elephant in the room.

“It’s just part of where we are. We’re trying to rebuild a team and that’s a process,” Garrett said of using six different offensive line combinations this season. “The guys that we have here have done a hell of a job coming to work every day, practicing, doing everything they can to compete as well as they can on Sundays. We love that as coaches. We love the group of guys we’re coaching.”

Asked specifically if the Giants have any cornerstone pieces along their line, Garrett could name only one.

“Andrew Thomas. I think we’ve all seen his progression. He’s going to be a hell of a football player for a long time, so he’s one of those guys,” Garrett said.

Offensive line coach Rob Sale was a bit more blunt, admitting things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

“It hasn’t been pretty at times but we’ve been fighting and scratching and clawing to get the job done,” Sale said, via NJ Advance Media.

The good news is that Thomas has returned to practice this week and stands at least an outside chance of playing on Monday night. That would provide a major boost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a slew of elite pass rushers.

Still, Thomas can’t do it alone. And quarterback Daniel Jones can’t keep rolling out to the side and relying on a struggling ground game to keep them afloat.

At some point, the Giants will need to either sink or swim with their offensive line. Unfortunately, neither Garrett nor Sale appear comfortable with that reality.