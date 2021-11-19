ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congresswoman Axne says Build Back Better Act Phenomenal for Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQk6Q_0d1vw8kw00

(Washington, D.C.) Iowa U.S. District #3 Representative Cindy Axne supported the passage on Friday of the Build Back Better Act, saying it’s a bill for Iowans and Americans.

The Congresswoman tells KSOM/KS95 News the bill caps childcare for families at seven percent.

Axne says the bill lowers the cost of prescription drugs for seniors through Medicare.

Representative Axne says that she is wrapping up her supply chain solutions plan, which is robust to addressing the current supply chain issue, and bookended by the build-back better act.

Meanwhile, all Iowa Republicans voted against the U-S passage of the nearly three-trillion dollar measure. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called the bill a “monstrosity” and said, “the folks at home are frustrated by runaway government spending.” G-O-P Congressman Randy Feenstra says the account is a complete disaster and fellow Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks warns it will worsen inflation.

Western Iowa Today

Deadline Looms For Cattle Price Legislation in Congress

(Washington, DC) — All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are sponsoring legislation to give independent cattle producers more information about cattle prices, but they have just ten days to convince colleagues it should be included in a must-do bill. The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act must be reauthorized by December 3rd and Senator Chuck Grassley is the lead sponsor of a plan to also force disclosure of the prices paid in private sales of cattle being raised and sold under contracts with a meatpacker. On Monday, Grassley said, “So when a person gets on the phone or the Internet to negotiate a price with a packer, they’ve got some database, knowing that today, I ought to be able to get within this range of price for my cattle.” The plan Senators Grassley and Joni Ernst along with Representatives Cindy Axne, Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are co-sponsoring in the U-S House would force meatpackers to disclose how many cattle they plan to slaughter each day for at least the next two weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

US Senate Candidate Cuts Campaign Short After Death In Family

(Manilla, IA) — A western Iowa farmer who announced in late May that he planned to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 has ended his campaign. Dave Muhlbauer of Manilla is a former Crawford County Supervisor. His father and grandfather were state legislators. Muhlbauer’s nephew died in an accident earlier this year and Muhlbauer says the tragedy has had a devasting effect on his family. Muhlbauer says after a period of reflection with his family and close friends, he’s decided he cannot continue his campaign for the U-S Senate. Muhlbauer was the first Democrat to announce they hoped to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley’s bid for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate.
MANILLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

COVID Hospitalizations Increase For 3rd Straight Week in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals is on the rise for the third straight week. The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23 percent of them are in intensive care. More than ten-thousand new cases have been confirmed in the past week. The state website shows 63 percent of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Rules State Ban On Medicaid Coverage Unconstitutional

(Des Moines, IA) A Polk County District Court judge has ruled the state’s ban on Medicaid coverage for transition-related surgery for transgender Iowans is unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers changed the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2019 to block transgender Iowans from having certain surgeries covered by publicly funded health insurance. The judge’s ruling says that law and a related Medicaid rule violate the equal protection clause of the Iowa Constitution. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says the governor is considering the next steps, which could include an appeal.
DES MOINES, IA
