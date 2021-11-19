Congresswoman Axne says Build Back Better Act Phenomenal for Iowa

(Washington, D.C.) Iowa U.S. District #3 Representative Cindy Axne supported the passage on Friday of the Build Back Better Act, saying it’s a bill for Iowans and Americans.

The Congresswoman tells KSOM/KS95 News the bill caps childcare for families at seven percent.

Axne says the bill lowers the cost of prescription drugs for seniors through Medicare.

Representative Axne says that she is wrapping up her supply chain solutions plan, which is robust to addressing the current supply chain issue, and bookended by the build-back better act.

Meanwhile, all Iowa Republicans voted against the U-S passage of the nearly three-trillion dollar measure. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called the bill a “monstrosity” and said, “the folks at home are frustrated by runaway government spending.” G-O-P Congressman Randy Feenstra says the account is a complete disaster and fellow Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks warns it will worsen inflation.