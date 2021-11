After seeing Microsoft soar so high with the global success of the Xbox 360, it's truly baffling to look back on the reveal of the console's successor, Xbox One, and try to piece together where it all went wrong. Still, that's what we're here to do today as we reach the halfway point of our defining Xbox moments article series, and while some of this might make for pretty grim reading, at least Microsoft did eventually have the sense to listen to the vocal crowd and rein in some of the more extreme things it had planned for Xbox One, potentially saving the console from an embarrassing flop by doing so.

