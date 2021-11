Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”

