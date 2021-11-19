A Rude Awakening with Dr. Heidi Pearson and Dr. Ralph Chami

Success story! I’ll speak to Idle No More leaders Isabella Zizi and Alison Ehara-Brown about their recent, collaborative demo in SF and a re-airing of my interview with Chairman Michael Hunter of the Coyote Valley Pomo in regards to Jackson Demo State Forest. Why? Because the Jackson State Demo Forest is still under threat.
The Cosmos provided a bonanza of amazing news headlines and unanswered questions for our Thanksgiving Holiday enjoyment, from will a twisted Universe save cosmology to Homo sapiens “shadow species” to the expanding Universe will break the speed of light and NASA’s new “evidence of alien Life” scale. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
Mike Rowe has spent his career defining what a dirty job is. Now, he wants Americans to decide what makes a good job. The television host believes that’s fueling the growing skills gap and labor shortage in the country. Speaking in a recent interview, Mike Rowe said he believes there...
Thanksgiving has remained America’s most treasured celebration: it combines tradition and invention, an appeal to the past and to the future, ancestor worship as well as acceptance of diversity. Thanksgiving does not exclude non-Christians or even nonbelievers. Thanksgiving is the time when Americans in the largest numbers reach out to...
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
As climate change and global warming become an ongoing topic of discussion, many are left wondering how Mother Nature can be protected. But does mother nature have legal rights that can be protected in court?
Comments / 0