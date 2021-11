Deciding on your final holiday look can be daunting—we all want to be the unofficial "best-dressed cousin" and know that the photos taken over the next few weeks could potentially live on in family albums and the social media posts of a rogue great aunt for years to come. Now more than any other holiday season past, there is a myriad of options to bring your look into the present and incorporate an aspect of sustainability. A fun new family debate topic could be centered around how your outfit was produced using 65 percent less water and chemicals than that of anybody else in the room (like the pieces in the Vapor Wash collection from AG Jeans) or how you're doing your part in mitigating fashion's waste crisis by actually renting all of the pieces you're wearing.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO