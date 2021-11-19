ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovers $575 as bulls eye $600 resistance next?

By Bilal Ahmed
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBCH faces resistance at the $ mark. The closest support level lies at $. The Bitcoin Cash price analysis shows that the bulls found support after falling to the $545 mark and have started a rally recovering to the $575.00 mark within 12 hours. While the $575.00 mark presents a resistance...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

ANKR Price Analysis: ANKR bullish while altcoins crash, time to buy?

ANKR price analysis is bullish as prices climbed up by more than 13%. The nearest resistance is present at $0.156, remains unbroken. The closest support levels are present at $0.118. ANKR price analysis continues to surprise investors, rising by more than 13% when the entire market was bearish. The token...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP spikes to $0.91, support found?

Ripple price analysis is bullish for the rest of the day. XRP/USD saw heavy selling earlier today. Support found around $0.91. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as a strong lower low has been set at $0.91, with buying pressure returning right now. Therefore, we expect bears to be exhausted, leading XRP/USD higher later today.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA drops to $1.50, recovery to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD broke past $1.60. Support was found at $1.50. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as we expect recovery to follow after a strong spike lower earlier today. Likely ADA/USD will move to retest the $1.60 previous support as resistance over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL drops 15 percent, support found at $184?

Solana price analysis is bullish for rest of the day. SOL/USD spiked below the previous low. Support was found around the $184 mark. Solana price analysis is bullish today as we expect recovery after a 15 percent drop over the last 24 hours. Likely, SOL/USD will look to regain the loss later today as buying pressure returns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bch#Price Analysis#Price Action#The Bulls#Sol#Dot#Macd#12 Ema#Rsi
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC breaks previous low at $56,000, drops 10 percent

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD spiked below $56,000 support. Support was found at $54,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we can see recovery over the last 24 hours after the $54,000 mark was reached. Therefore, BTC/USD has set a new lower low and is ready to retrace some of the loss later today.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: Downswing continues lowering price as LINK now values $23.80

Price has decreased up to $23.796. Chainlink price analysis confirms downtrend. Support is still standing at $23.24. Chainlink-price-analysis-2021-11-26″>The one-day and four hours Chainlink price analysis is confirming a downtrend for the day as the price underwent a considerable degree of decline in the last 24-hours. For the past few weeks, a constant downward trend has been going on as the sellers have been quite persistent with their efforts. A similar trend was followed by the market today, as the price moved down to a $23.796 low.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB hits 1 million token holders as price continues to falter

Price fails to capitalise despite positive news of token gaining one million token holders. Shiba Inu price analysis for the day shows a significant 7 percent decline for the token with price reaching as low as $0.00003599. After steadily decreasing since November 19, the token now faces a stern battle to keep above the crucial 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages. The decline comes into the fray despite a milestone achievement for SHIB to have crossed one million. token holders earlier today. With trading volume also falling more than 33 percent, Shiba Inu price is set for a potentially lengthy bear spell.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra price analysis: LUNA rises back to $42 recovering from the flash crash to $38

Terra price analysis suggests upwards breakout from $44. LUNA faces resistance at the $44.00 mark. The Terra price analysis shows that LUNA has observed sharp volatility over the last 24 hours as the rejection at $44 caused it to crash to the $38.00 support level. However, the buyers bounced back from the level recovering to the $42.00 mark as LUNA appears to be making another attempt at the $44.00 resistance.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE breaks September low, finds support at $0.186

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. DOGE/USD lost over 18 percent from the last high. Support was found at $0.186. Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further tests of downside to follow after a slight recovery from the $0.186 low. Likely, DOGE/USD will not react higher for long as sellers are still strong in the market.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX loses another 20 percent, finds support above $100?

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. AVAX/USD has lost 20 percent since yesterday. Further downside currently rejected above $100. Avalanche price analysis is bullish today as we saw rejection for further downside over the last hours after a spike to the $100 mark. Therefore, AVAX/USD is ready to recover some of the loss over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum killer Solana in line to become next Bitcoin – Sam Bankman Fried

Solana to be new Bitcoin FTX CEO says. Says volatility would forever exist in crypto market. The Founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX – Sam Bankman Fried, has said Solana, primed to be Ethereum killer, is in line to become the next Bitcoin. Apart from Solana, he tipped Avalanche is another blockchain project that can climb to the top.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

GALA Price Analysis: GALA Token Price Display A Resistance Trendline Breakout

The GALA token price approaches an ascending resistance trendline in the 4-hour chart. The GALA/BTC pair trades at 0.00001279 BTC with a gain of 68.56%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $6.86 Billion, indicating a 250% rise. Since the sudden rise in the price, the GALA token has...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fluctuates Between $56k and $58.4K as Bitcoin Retests $58.4K Resistance

BTC/USD Trades in a Tight Range as Bitcoin Retests $58.4K Resistance -November 25, 2021. In the last 48 hours, BTC’s price has been trading as Bitcoin retests $58.4K resistance . The price action is characterized by small body candlesticks. The current upward move is facing rejection at the recent high. BTC/USD is likely to fall again as price reaches the overbought region. The current trend is not strong enough to break above the moving averages. A strong rebound above the current support will break above the moving averages.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cosmos price analysis: Price shows bullish strength as value ascends above $30.73

Price is now touching $30.73 mark. Cosmos price analysis favors bulls. Support is evidently strong at $26.33. The price has taken an upturn in the last 24-hours as more buyers seem to be investing in the cryptocurrency. The buying activity is intensifying as the bulls were successful enough to make a comeback once again. Although the bears brought the price down in the past few days, the bulls managed to find a way to recovery. The uptrend has enhanced the coin value up to $30.728, encouraging news for the buyers.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rallies to $59,000, swift reversal to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD saw the $56,000 support hold yesterday. Lower high is likely to be set around $59,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect another lower high to be set around the current price levels after a steady advance over the last 24 hours. BTC/USD should continue lower and test the $56,000 support again by the end of the week.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

HARMONY Price analysis:- Bulls failed to break the resistance twice and they are heading for the third time will they succeed?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the price is not able to break the resistance, the bulls have tried twice but only to bring the price back down by the bears. Now we can see the bulls are trying to push the price up but the bears are not letting that happen we can see the wick created by the candle. The technical indicator will show which way the price will go, first, the MACD is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 56 and the RSI line is pointing sideways which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the moving average is showing a neutral move as the 20MA is above the 50MA and both are above the 100MA.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH breaks $4,400 major resistance, strong advance to follow?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD saw a higher low set at $4,200 yesterday. Previous swing high at $4,400 broken. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect further upside to follow after a break above the previous high at $4,400. Additionally, ETH/USD set a clear higher low yesterday, opening up room for a strong advance today.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Fantom price analysis: FTM value demotes to $2.516 after an immediate decline

Price has dropped down to $2.52. Fantom price analysis shows downtrend. Support for cryptocurrency is $1.81. The one-day and four-hour Fantom price analysis confirms a declining trend for the day as the price has undergone a significant drop during the last 24-hours as the coin is correcting after spiking high yesterday. Although the bullish trend reached its peak in the previous week, today’s trend is relatively on the discouraging side. The price reduction has brought FTM/USD value down to $2.52 low, and further loss might be coming ahead.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy