Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovers $575 as bulls eye $600 resistance next?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the price is not able to break the resistance, the bulls have tried twice but only to bring the price back down by the bears. Now we can see the bulls are trying to push the price up but the bears are not letting that happen we can see the wick created by the candle. The technical indicator will show which way the price will go, first, the MACD is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 56 and the RSI line is pointing sideways which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the moving average is showing a neutral move as the 20MA is above the 50MA and both are above the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO