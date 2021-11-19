ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Weekly Rumours – Oilers Targets and Trouble in Vancouver

By Tyler Yaremchuk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another rumours blog! There are a few teams that I’ll be looking at today but first, I want to start with the struggling Vancouver Canucks. To call the start of the season a disappointment almost feels like an understatement. After an offseason that had fans feeling hopeful, the...

CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Broberg Called Up by Oilers, Darnell Nurse Out a Few Weeks with Injury

With news that defenseman Darnell Nurse is out with an injury, it appears prospect Philip Broberg is going to get his first action of the season as a member of the Edmonton Oilers roster. Jason Gregor reports: “Confirmed…Philip Broberg is coming to Edmonton.” Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic has also confirmed the reports.
NHL
NHL

Nurse out 2-3 weeks for Oilers with broken finger

Defensemen injured blocking shot in win against Jets; Koekkoek sidelined 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury. Darnell Nurse will be out 2-3 weeks for the Edmonton Oilers because of a broken finger. The defenseman was injured blocking a shot in a 2-1 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. He...
HOCKEY
oilersnation.com

GDB 17.0: Battling the Injury Bug (8pm MT, CBC)

It’s Saturday night, the boys are back in town, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for a Hockey Night in Canada matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. I don’t know about all of...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Four Encouraging Signs and Areas of Concern for the Oilers thus far

With an entertaining win on Thursday night, as a result of continued dominance from Connor McDavid and excellence from Stuart Skinner, the Oilers moved to a record of 12-4. As they rank 5th in the league in points and 3rd in points%, there are numerous things for them to be pleased about. After all, this is the first season in franchise history in which they began their year with nine wins in their first ten games.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Chicago Blackhawks @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 17

After a gutsy win over the Winnipeg Jets, the injury-riddled Edmonton Oilers will host the suddenly-surging Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. 1. Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Jets in the shootout was fantastic. It certainly didn’t feel like November in that game. It felt like April. The Oilers were...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Chicagoing All In

Tonight, the Oilers are squaring off against the Blackhawks for the first of three meetings on the season, and I’m really hoping that we’re not in line for another chapter in the neverending saga of having the boys play down to lesser competition. It’s a small dream, but I think it’s a good one. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 6

The Oilers are 13-4-0 at the end of Week 6 in NHL action and Edmontonians are loving every minute of it!. Here are my top five power rankings from this week and as always, please tell me your favourite moment, opinion or hot take in the comments section!. 5- Canada...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 17.0 Wrap Up: Oilers run the show in lopsided 5-2 over the Blackhawks

That’s how you do it, baby! Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Fresh with the memories from the losses in Detroit and Buffalo, I saw this game against Chicago on the schedule and felt a shudder down my spine as I imagined the boys taking 40+ minutes to get their legs going. I don’t know what it is about the Oilers and playing lesser competition, but I’ll be the first to admit that I was nervous about the way this thing would go and that was the case even before we lost our #1 defenceman. Why this happens to us with such regularity is a mystery beyond comprehension, but I was hopeful that the suddenly depleted Oilers would still be able to make some magic happen. I mean, the forward group is more or less the same, right? Either way, none of us wanted to see any excuses. And as if they plucked it right from my hopes and dreams, the Oilers got the start they wanted as they were able to dummy the Blackhawks for four goals in just over 18 minutes. Even though Chicago was able to get one back before heading into the intermission, it’s hard to imagine a better period for the Oilers and I was excited to see if they could carry that energy over into the second.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: It’s Phillip Broberg’s world, we’re just all living in it

In terms of NHL debuts, they can rarely be easy. It’s a nerve-wracking affair for any player, let alone for a defenceman. With only five other compadres in the lineup, you have to limit your mistakes. And that’s exactly what Phillip Broberg did in his first NHL Saturday night as...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

Even with his penchant for producing highlight reel goals, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers can’t make every puck he puts in the net a masterpiece. What McDavid settled for instead against the Chicago Blackhawks last night was a mere mortal snipe that got the Oilers started on the way to a 5-2 win.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Questions for Quinn: Doing game day right

What is the ultimate game-day experience in Edmonton?. Let me start by saying, I don’t think there’s just one ultimate game-day experience; with the rink moving downtown and businesses opening around the area thanks to the efforts of incredible local entrepreneurs, there’s so many ways to do the game right.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – Does Leon Draisaitl get enough love?

A new week means a brand new Mailbag is here to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about Leon Draisaitl being underrated outside of Edmonton, the new guys through 17 games, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse partners with Free Play for Kids

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darell Nurse is partnering with an Edmonton after-school program to help provide marginalized kids with an opportunity to play sports. Most kids in the program, dubbed Free Play for Kids, are refugees, newcomers, or Indigenous youth whose families are unable to afford sports or after-school care. “Free...
HOCKEY
oilersnation.com

The Daily Faceoff Show: Which team in the Battle of Alberta is better?

The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are the two top teams in the Western Conference right now. With the Flames sitting at 11-3-5 and the Oilers at 13-4-0, this is the strongest Battle of Alberta we’ve seen in quite some time. On Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Faceoff Show,...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Oilers @ Stars G18

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip against the below-average Dallas Stars. The Stars are 7-7-2. They are 25th in points and 23rd in points%. Only Arizona (2) has fewer regulation wins than the Stars’ three. And the Oilers play both of them tonight and tomorrow. There are no guaranteed win nights in the National Hockey League, but if the Oilers play like they did v. Winnipeg and Chicago their chances of winning are high.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Star Bets

If you’re anything like me, you can’t help but think back to the hatred that blossomed between the Oilers and Stars after all of those playoff matchups back in the late 90s and early 2000s, and that’s what’s on my mind as I approach tonight’s bets. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL

