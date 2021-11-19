Weekly Rumours – Oilers Targets and Trouble in Vancouver

That’s how you do it, baby! Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Fresh with the memories from the losses in Detroit and Buffalo, I saw this game against Chicago on the schedule and felt a shudder down my spine as I imagined the boys taking 40+ minutes to get their legs going. I don’t know what it is about the Oilers and playing lesser competition, but I’ll be the first to admit that I was nervous about the way this thing would go and that was the case even before we lost our #1 defenceman. Why this happens to us with such regularity is a mystery beyond comprehension, but I was hopeful that the suddenly depleted Oilers would still be able to make some magic happen. I mean, the forward group is more or less the same, right? Either way, none of us wanted to see any excuses. And as if they plucked it right from my hopes and dreams, the Oilers got the start they wanted as they were able to dummy the Blackhawks for four goals in just over 18 minutes. Even though Chicago was able to get one back before heading into the intermission, it’s hard to imagine a better period for the Oilers and I was excited to see if they could carry that energy over into the second.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO