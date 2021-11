Proposed tolls on bridges for Interstate 80 are being reconsidered. State Senator John Gordner says the tolls were planned for the bridges spanning Nescopeck Creek. Tolls would be one or two dollars per vehicle and would be collected for westbound traffic, beginning in 2023, under a proposal by PennDOT. The plan is to fund the design and replacement of nine heavily traveled bridges across Pennsylvania. The bridges, which were built in 1965 carry about 33-thousand vehicles per day in both directions; they were last repaired in 2005.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO