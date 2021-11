We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Student Loan Assassin Rae Kaplan about pre-debt planning and student loan forgiveness. Next, realtor Donna Sattler of RE/MAX at home joined the show to talk about the reality of today’s housing market. Then, Frank Wasilewski of Access Elevator shares the status of the Veteran Stair Lift Sweepstakes. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO