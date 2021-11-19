ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday, November 19, Midday FastCast

WDBJ7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll see lots of sunshine today, but it will remain blustery and cold. Much colder...

www.wdbj7.com

Connecticut Post

Snow possible this weekend, forecasters say

Snow showers are possible in parts of the state over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The northwest part of the state was under a hazardous weather outlook, the NWS says, with a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m Friday. Then rain showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 1p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
whdh.com

Scattered Rain Switches to Snow Later Today

We’re tracking our first measurable snowfall of the season for parts of southern New England, or at least some festive flakes for the day after Thanksgiving. We have a cold front approaching southern New England from the west, which will usher in the colder air needed for that changeover to snow. As for the timing, the rain could changeover to snow for western MA / Berkshires by the early afternoon, mid to late afternoon for interior southern NH and the RT. 2 corridor, then later this evening for areas within the 495-corridor to the eastern coast of MA and the Merrimack Valley.
BOSTON, MA
deepcreektimes.com

Friday November 26, Saturday November 27, Sunday November 28

The weather today will be cloudy. Patchy fog and snow showers mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs of 28 and a low of 20. West winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow is 80%. Saturday will be mostly sunny—highs in the lower 30s and a low of 27. West winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers—highs in the mid 30s and a low of 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WLOX

Taylor's Friday Midday First Alert Forecast

A cold front moved through this morning, and it's going to really cool us off today. Highs will struggle to get past 60 this afternoon. Some of the cloud cover will clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will plummet into the 30 by Saturday morning. Inland areas could get close to freezing. Here's the latest forecast.
TAYLOR, MS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Forecast: Friday, November 26th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will start in the 30s and winds will be on the calm side. As we get through the rest of the morning, we are looking to have temperatures jump to the 50s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peeks of sunshine and winds will still be on the calm side. For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs and winds will pick up a bit from the south, coming in on the light side around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will shift a bit, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are looking to have rainy conditions across the Concho Valley. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall. Highs will only be in the 50s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. After tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds every day into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs starting Monday, and will continue to be a bit warmer than average. Overnight lows will be more in the 40s and 50s all next week as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 26 Morning Forecast

We ended our Thanksgiving on a bright and cold note and that is exactly what we’ll see as we kick-start our Black Friday. With the starry sky and light wind, temps will only start in the teens and 20s. Make sure you bundle up! Wind chills will likely be in the teens If you’re heading out doing some shopping this afternoon, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-50s under plenty of sunshine. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday. It’s looking to come through dry but we’ll see a few clouds along with a light breeze. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs running almost 10° above average for this time of year. Sunday will be cooler with the help of the NW breeze. Afternoon readings look to tumble back into the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Highs will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but we’re not anticipating any moisture at the moment. This one doesn’t look to push through all of the Ozarks with the cooler air actually staying north of us. In fact, the front is looking to stall across the region which will keep that division of milder air to the south and the chill to the north. The start of December will be above normal with temperatures holding in the lower 60s. Even milder air streams in ahead of another cold front that looks to move in late next week with the mid and upper 60s making a return by Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Friday morning forecast November 26th

Black Friday will stay warm, even tacking on a couple more degrees. Temperatures will be above average by about 10 degrees, in the 70s to low 80s. Wear summer-weather clothes out for holiday shopping!. There is another freeze warning in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys with low temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT

