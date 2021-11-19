ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Washington in Week 11

By Will Bryan
Carolina Panthers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina (5-5) returns home for a big game in the NFC...

www.panthers.com

Carolina Panthers

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Carolina Panthers (5-5) vs. Washington Football Team (3-6) Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C. The series has gone in streaks with Washington winning the first six, Carolina winning five of the next six and Washington winning two of the last three. Coaching assistant Terrance Knighton played for Washington in...
NFL
FanSided

4 crucial matchups the Panthers must win vs. Washington in Week 11

Panthers -3.0 What are some crucial matchups to keep a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers take on the Washington Football Team in Week 11?. Raise your hand if you saw that coming. The Carolina Panthers went into the desert and absolutely mauled the Arizona Cardinals to the tune...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field. Wednesday’s initial injury report featured plenty of starters for both teams,
NFL
State
Washington State
247Sports

Carolina Panthers 'trending' toward starting Cam Newton vs. Washington, Matt Rhule says

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule did not explicitly name a starting quarterback for the team's upcoming home game against the Washington Football Team, but told reporters he is leaning toward Cam Newton. The former top draft pick by the Panthers in 2011 re-signed with quarterback-needy Carolina earlier in the month after spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots.
NFL
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup with the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have their injury report available from Wednesday’s practice. Quarterback Sam Darnold did not appear on the injury report this week after being placed on the injured reserve list. Defensive end Brian Burns is also no longer listed with an injury after his foot injury did not force him to miss last week’s game.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Panthers to start Cam Newton at BofA Stadium in Week 11 vs. Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday as quarterback against the Washington Football Team. Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still […]
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cam Newton announced as starter for Week 11 bout vs. Washington

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be the starter against Washington on Sunday in his return to Bank of America Stadium. Head coach Matt Rhule announced at Carolina's availability Friday that Newton "will take the first snap," while also adding that fellow quarterback P.J. Walker will also have a role to play against the Burgundy and Gold.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

5 Things to Watch: Donte Jackson's on a roll

CHARLOTTE — Kind of a big game tomorrow. Perhaps you've heard something about it. Not only are the Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton Sunday, they're also doing it against a lot of familiar faces from the Washington Football Team. But the reunion storylines aren't nearly as important as what the...
NFL
art19.com

PANTHERS PREVIEW: Can Washington keep their roll going and win the Rivera vs. Newton/Carolina Bowl?

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Panthers and Bills scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew they'd be cold going to Western New York in December. At least they get to play the Bills during the day. The NFL announced the Week 15 schedule Tuesday to clear up a lot of TBDs, including the Panthers and the Bills playing on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Stats and Superlatives: Rush defense gives up too much to Washington

The Panthers allowed 190 rushing yards to Washington. In six losses this season, Carolina has allowed an average of 163.0 rushing yards. In their five wins, that average is 56.4 yards. Carolina went 3-of-12 (25.0 percent) on third and fourth down in the game and only converted five first downs...
NFL

