While many people know today as Black Friday, where people leave their homes to head out to shopping malls and local stores to secure some of the best deals of the year for holiday gifts for family, it's also known by some people as 'brown' Friday. It's the busiest day of the year for plumbers in the US, as by now guests who've arrived at homes across the US put a strain on local pipes through various means.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO