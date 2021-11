The New England Patriots extended their winning streak to four games following their convincing 45-7 home win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. It surely was one of the more dominant displays by any team in the NFL so far this season. From the Patriots offense recording 30 first downs to the defense holding quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense to a 3.7 yards per play average, it was a performance that sure will send a message to other teams across the league.

