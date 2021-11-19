ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Here’s how Alaska’s only electric school bus is performing in temps as low as -40F

By Michelle Lewis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2020, Electrek reported that the state of Alaska got its very first electric school bus. Here’s how the first and only electric school bus in The Last Frontier is running just over a year later. Alaska’s electric school bus in the extreme cold. The electric school bus,...

john daniel
7d ago

How long do the batteries last 4 maybe 5 years I'm guessing, I don't know, but I bet new batteries cost almost as much as a new bus, just doesn't sound like very good financial sense.

Mainiac
7d ago

Alaskan Energy Co help buy a $400,000. Bus which the town paid,$ 50,000, Bus barn built off a Govt Grant. Sounds like the Govt spent a lot of $$$$ for an electric bus

Kenneth Gianetti
7d ago

Never said the length of the bus run. Never said how many runs a day. Never said how the cold effects the efficiency of the battery. 400k buys a lot of diesel.

