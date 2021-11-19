Peering through the Hubble: The Big 12's space matchups in Week 12

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

This weekend lost some significance when Texas Tech drilled a 61-yard field goal with time expiring to beat Matt Campbell’s Cyclones and hand them a third Big 12 loss last Saturday.

It’s going to be nearly impossible for the Cyclones to make the Big 12 Championship game now unless utter catastrophe befalls Baylor and Oklahoma in the next few weeks. You can’t rule it out, but it’s a very poor bet. Oklahoma would need to lose out, which Iowa State can help them do this weekend, AND Baylor would need to add another loss and create a three-way tie with Iowa State and Kansas State which the Cyclones would need to be able to claim. Or else Baylor would have to lose twice.

Not super likely.

The three-way battle between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor continues though with several important games. There’s also a fun “Texas Bowl semifinal” battle in Morgantown between Texas and West Virginia.

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-3.5)

The line for this game opened at Oklahoma -6 and has plummeted to 3.5 over the course of the week. Why? Probably because everyone is doubting Caleb Williams and the Sooner offense against good defenses now after they were obliterated by Baylor. There’s also been a ton of smoke around Norman about Lincoln Riley leaving for LSU, which Bruce Feldman helped pour water over.

It’s reasonable to wonder if someone connected to OU asked Feldman to post that nugget.

In these big hires, it’s usually the dog that isn’t barking which indicates what the hire will be. LSU and we various message boarders have been happy to seize on the Riley sweepstakes which probably were pursued and came to naught weeks ago while they interview the next round of candidates in stealth. Mel Tucker seemed likely here, but he just got that massive extension from Michigan State, and Jimbo Fisher offered a strong denial. So you have to assume it’s now down to options like Dave Aranda or maybe Billy Napier.

Anyways, Oklahoma has more serious issues now confronting them on the field from the Cyclones.

The space battles here are pretty interesting, although it’s really been the collapse of the Sooner infrastructure which has crushed them this season. This team can’t control the box with their offensive line and fullback like in previous years, their quarterbacks can’t progress through Lincoln Riley’s playbook when teams take away the first read, and you’d hardly know how good the wide receiver corps is from watching them.

They finish the year against the three best defenses in the Big 12, Baylor (scored 14 and were smothered), Iowa State, and then Oklahoma State. This week they’ll have to sort out the flyover defense.

The main issue confronting them, aside from general sloppiness and lack of dominance on the O-line, is Caleb Williams inability to read defenses and progress through options from the pocket. It’s an extreme version of their issues with Jalen Hurts in 2019 without the same caliber of interior O-line and (thus far) no option to just run the quarterback 20 times.

Iowa State won’t even have to consistently take away the outside receivers with safety help over the top, they just have to show it occasionally and keep Williams from knowing when it will be there. Aiming to default to running the ball on this defensive front is a bad bet, everyone on the roster for Iowa State is a good run defender except maybe Will McDonald when he has to play as a strong side end. When he’s on the edge more? He’s also a great run defender.

This is honestly a game where the Sooners need Spencer Rattler to have their best chance to win. If Williams can’t suss out their defense and the Sooners can’t just overpower the Cyclones on the ground then they’ll need a quarterback who can read this defense and take advantage of the opportunities in the passing game. Even what OU could manage on Baylor throwing the ball when Williams would occasionally get forever to read the field and make a throw is less likely to be there because Iowa State can pressure the passer without blitzing.

Oklahoma needs to be able to scheme open their run game with Williams run options but this is a tough team to isolate in the box. Their interior five or six they can park in the box are all good players and their support defenders at safety are very good at bringing run support and tackling.

On the flip side, Oklahoma’s defense is up against it with this Iowa State offense. The Cyclones probably won’t just blow them away and score loads of points, the OU D-line is too good (particularly with Jalen Redmond back) and Iowa State’s most explosive dimension is in their run game. However, it’s hard to see OU clamping them down either. Who’s covering Charlie Kolar? Will this error-prone Sooner D hold up to all the shifts, packages, and tricks Iowa State will throw at them with their multi-tight end sets?

I foresee a lower scoring game but one the Cyclones may be able to control in the second half.

Texas at West Virginia (-3)

Texas Bowl semifinal!

Actually, both of these teams have work to do beyond winning this game in order to make a bowl. West Virginia would still have to escape Lawrence with a win, which is a little trickier if Jalon Daniels is going to start to realize his potential in their offense (trickier, not hard), and Texas would also need to beat Kansas State in Austin (legitimately hard).

The space matchups tell a grim story for the Longhorns. Texas’ top, big cornerback Josh Thompson is now lost for the year so it’ll probably fall to Darion Dunn (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) and/or Jahdae Barron (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) to check Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Dunn can play some press-coverage so that’ll be an interesting matchup to watch for when West Virginia is trying to throw him slants.

Texas hasn’t had much edge pass rush this year, outside linebacker has been a major issue and reason for their struggles on defense (one of many), so while West Virginia can be attacked in protection the Longhorns aren’t the team to make the most of it. Their pressure packages can and probably will land at times, but they can’t control games with a base pass-rush.

This game really comes down to how well Texas blocks Dante Stills and the edge rushers from West Virginia and how well the Mountaineers can cover Xavier Worthy. If Texas is able to scheme Worthy open a few times in this game, as they have in most every other game, and Casey Thompson has time to hit him, they can win on the road. It’s liable to be the protection side of things where this formula goes wrong for Texas.

Kansas at TCU (-21)

I’ve long maintained Jalon Daniels is a talented quarterback, naturally it would be against Texas he’d finally put together a complete game as a Jayhawk. He’s a great fit for what Lance Leipold and his staff want to do in pairing an outside zone run game with play-action because he’s mobile but has a very strong arm and can use it on the move to hit receivers down the field.

On the other side of the field, TCU is really banged up. If Chandler Morris plays in this game and is close to healthy, TCU will win. If not? TCU could be in big trouble. The size of the spread suggests Vegas anticipates Chandler Morris will be out there flinging it to Quentin Johnston and ensuring the Frogs can take advantage of the bad Kansas defense.

Baylor at Kansas State (-1)

The question in this game is essentially, “can Baylor handle the pressure of winning a key game on the road?” Vegas appears to be saying “we doubt it.”

Kansas State is rolling with purpose down the stretch thanks to the return of Skylar Thompson from injury, a fun back half schedule with Baylor and Texas, and a chance at winning 10 games this season. They have a few features which will make them a stern test for the Baylor defense.

A veteran quarterback who has a better chance than some to suss out Baylor’s blitzes and coverages and punish them on the back end.

A running back who can punish blitzes like no other.

The Bears have not been good on the back end this season, they make mistakes and let things slip and their cornerbacks aren’t aces. It’s hard to catch and punish them though because they execute their pressures very well with amazing timing up front. Can Skylar evade Jalen Pitre, Terrel Bernard, and Matt Jones on the blitz and hit back-breaking check downs to Deuce Vaughn? Could be the question of the game.

Kansas State would like to run the ball normally but they’d be better off spreading out the Bears and throwing early and often. The Bears are too stout along the D-line, the Wildcats gotta make those big bodies execute slants and stacks and chase Vaughn and Phillip Brooks all day.

Maybe a better question is whether the Wildcats can stop the Baylor wide zone run game. Baylor wants this game settled in the trenches where they’ve been the biggest, toughest, and most skilled team in the league this season (aside from maybe Oklahoma State).

The approach will be the same as it was for Iowa State and Kansas State, bring defensive backs rushing into the picture from the flyover defense and let Baylor try and run the ball for efficient gains against the hailstorm. K-State doesn’t have the same caliber of personnel as those teams but they do have some good D-linemen and won’t be shy about firing their linebackers into gaps and making Gerry Bohanon prove he can navigate their safeties in the middle of the field without throwing picks.

It’s a competitive matchup if K-State can throw the ball effectively, otherwise Baylor will gradually pound them down like they have many other teams.

Oklahoma State (-10) at Texas Tech

Texas Tech is dangerous right now. They’re playing with house money and their head coach may be auditioning for retention as offensive coordinator under the next staff. His chances could be great if he can continue to make the most of freshman Donovan Smith, who caught Iowa State with some early right hooks last week.

Smith was just chucking the ball down the field without a care in the world, which is effective when you have receivers like Erik Ezukanma who can go up and get the ball even when they’re covered. Has anyone else noticed how infrequently quarterbacks in the Big 12 these days will throw to an outside receiver when he’s covered? Everyone would rather trust a “run game + defense” formula than playing classic Big 12 ball and winning with quarterback play. I foresee trouble in the bowl games…

Oklahoma State has certainly avoided taking many shots from opposing quarterbacks, especially outside. Some of this has to be attributed to how well their corners have played, some to their excellent pass-rush, some to the way they effectively bracket inside routes with their linebackers and safeties.

Can Tech get after them outside? I think there’s a chance.

But I don’t see the Raiders running the ball well or defending OSU effectively. The other week West Virginia was playing some “cone” brackets (safety stays on the hash and helps on glance routes and posts from the outside receiver) against Tay Martin because he’s been so dangerous working with Sanders this season, which makes it easier to throw route combinations to Brennan Pressley or to run the ball. Tech better do the same, but I don’t know if they can do so and still make any real defense of the run game.

Spencer Sanders has protected the ball effectively for the last few weeks and the Cowboys have been able to restrict his workload and the workload of Jaylen Warren thanks to the emergence and health of Dom Richardson and Dez Jackson.

I imagine Dave Aranda will win COY but there’s a case to be made for Mike Gundy. The Cowboys also reinvented themselves as an outside zone team this season, have built the league’s best defense, and reloaded on offense after losing some special talents in Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace a year ago.

SEC Matchup of the week

The most interesting event in SEC country of late was Texas A&M splitting against Auburn and Ole Miss.

You could really see in those two games the difference between running to set up the pass vs throwing to set up the run. The latter strategy is the right one, more akin to maneuver warfare where you aim to break down the structure of your opponent and then roll in after they’re compromised.

Auburn went for the run-first approach and met an Aggie defense who played their safeties aggressively against the run and kept the box filled with defenders. Tank Bigsby managed only 69 yards on 15 carries at 4.6 ypc and the Tigers routinely had to choose to try and throw the ball rather than testing the Aggies’ vaunted front.

However Bo Nix was just 20-41 for 153 yards at a measly 5.3 ypa with an interception and a lost fumble.

Then they faced Ole Miss’ RPO spread. Here’s how that looked.

Overall the Aggies had the reasonable strategy of looking to hold a two-high look as long as they could and using boundary safety Leon O’Neal to help close and make the numbers in the box better for A&M.

After getting caught earlier in the game on some seam shots in the RPO game, they were more careful and tried to make the Rebels beat them on the ground. Their bet the D-line backed by a linebacker and late help from O’Neal would be able to limit any damage from the Ole Miss run game was reasonable.

They lost that exchange though and they lost it pretty badly. Jerrion Early ran for 152 yards at 6.3 ypc and back-ups Henry Parrish, Jr and Snoop Conner added another 113 yards at 5.7 ypc.

In the running clip above, the Aggies don’t even have this run fitted properly. There’s no one in the B-gap until O’Neal arrives late after holding out on the hash for the RPO. If your sixth man in the box is coming late he can’t be responsible for closing the front door on a standard zone run scheme.

Ole Miss circumvented the strength of the Aggie defense (the D-line), by using tempo, spacing, motion, and RPOs to prevent A&M from being able to concentrate their athletes. It’s much harder for big men to control a game when the ball is constantly leaking into space, the offense is picking up first downs, and your muscle mass starts to become a negative as it quickly uses up oxygen.

All that said, the Aggies at least did a solid job of keeping the ball in front of them and limiting points. They only gave up 22 for the game, despite getting gashed on the ground, Zach Calzada threw another touchdown pass for the Rebels and the A&M offense completely sputtered out for the day.

What was interesting in this game is how Ole Miss was able to beat up the Aggies by controlling the game on the ground, but they didn’t arrive there by lining up big bodies and pounding right at the teeth of the defense. The Aggies are built to compete with anyone in the SEC (and thus, anywhere else) who wants to win games by playing bully-ball in the trenches. Kiffin’s Rebels took the opportunity to go around General Hooker’s right flank and routed them.

There’s more to winning in the trenches than being the biggest and the strongest.

