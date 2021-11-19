Maize and Broome Mailbag: How coaching carousel could affect Michigan, culture change sustainability, more

Where does No. 2 Ohio State’s visit to No. 5 Michigan rank in the history of one of the sport’s great rivalries? No one is arguing that it’s the best since 2016, when the No. 3 Wolverines lost to the No. 2 Buckeyes on the most famous first-down measure in recent history. Then you skip to 2013, when the unranked Wolverines nearly upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 42-41. Or the hallowed 2006, when, on the day after Michigan coaching legend Bo Schembechler died, No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan 42-39. Or 2003, the rivals’ most recent top-five matchup at the Big House. The truth is, we won’t know the full impact until Saturday, when the Wolverines try to break an eight-game losing streak, not to mention (in Ann Arbor) 15 of the past 16. Ohio State has momentum and the better players. That should be enough.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO