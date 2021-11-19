Velas Price Analysis: The VLX Coin Trying To Breach The New All-Time High Resistance

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the price failed to break the resistance with the bulls but the bears took advantage and are trying their best to push the price down. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will go down or the bull will make a comeback and make a trend reversal. First, the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MACD line is above the signal line as the MACD line just crossed the signal line which is a buy signal for the traders and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 60.06 and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone near 30 which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA crossed the 100MA and is above both 100MA,50MA but the 50MA is below the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO