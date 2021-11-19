ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Aud-cast Episode 33: Janet Horvath

Hello and welcome to Aud-cast #33. It’s our pleasure to introduce the latest Audio Documentary finalist for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize, Janet Horvath, with her piece “A Musician Who Can’t Tolerate Sound.”. Janet Horvath, is a lifelong performing classical musician, soloist, author, speaker, and educator. The Minnesota Orchestra’s...

The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
missourireview.com

“Nocturne, Adolescent” by Caroline Chavatel

This week’s Poem of the Week is “Nocturne, Adolescent” by Caroline Chavatel!. Caroline Chavatel is the author of White Noises (Greentower Press, 2019), which won The Laurel Review’s 2018 Midwest Chapbook Contest. Her work has appeared in AGNI, Sixth Finch, Foundry, and Poetry Northwest, among others. She is co-founding editor of The Shore, an editor at Madhouse Press, and is currently a PhD student at Georgia State University where she is Poetry Editor of New South.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Really Love’ Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms. For her debut feature, director Angel Kristi Williams doesn’t make it easy on her protagonists. And her deliberateness of vision, trust in story and clear-eyed empathy suggest she’s a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment
BBC
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Blum & Poe Represents Umar Rashid, Record Set for Tseng Kwong Chi, and More

Blum & Poe to Represent Umar Rashid, Thornton Dial Estate Blum & Poe now represents Los Angeles–based artist Umar Rashid and the estate of Thornton Dial. Rashid’s first solo exhibition at the gallery is currently on view at its Los Angeles location. In his new paintings, drawings, and sculptural work, Rashid continues his project centered around a fictitious 16th-century regime that he dubs the Frenglish Empire. The project examines the aftermath of colonial empires. The Alabama-born artist Dial, who died in 2016, rose to prominence in the 1980s by making monumental assemblages of found materials. Anthony Meier Fine Arts Adds Saif Azzuz...
VISUAL ART
The Baltimore Sun

‘A coup for Baltimore’: BMA’s new Matisse Center makes city a top destination for students of modern art

Baltimore MD is about to become Matisse HQ. The Baltimore Museum of Art will open a new Matisse center next month, inviting scholars, curators and visitors to delve deep into the world’s largest public collection of the works of the famed French artist. Coupled with the BMA’s holdings of Matisse — including some 1,200 paintings, sculptures and drawings — the research center is expected to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOOD TV8

Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim, the great Broadway composer of such musicals as ‘Follies’ and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ dies at 91

In the end, like all born of flesh and blood, the iconic Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim proved mortal. No matter that many had ascribed to him the status of a deity, at least as far as the all-American art form of musical theater was concerned. Sondheim, who died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, at the age of 91, may not have been God (a question New York Magazine ...
MUSIC
AFP

'Shape shifting' US painter Mark Bradford explores racial tensions in Portugal show

In his first major show in Europe in nearly five years, US painter Mark Bradford says he has turned to the mediaeval period to explore contemporary conflicts and social tensions, particularly the racial unrest that has repeatedly erupted throughout America's history and now the current global health crisis. The exhibition, entitled "Agora" at the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto in the north of Portugal, entails a series of new paintings, tapestries and works on paper inspired by the Dutch mediaeval tapestry, "The Hunt of the Unicorn", dating from around 1500. Agora means not only "now" in Portuguese, but it was also the name for a space for public debate in Ancient Greece. "What struck me was it basically was about carnage, and it was about something being hunted," the 60-year-old black artist told AFP at the show's opening.
VISUAL ART
missourireview.com

Miller Aud-cast Episode 32: Brian Beatty

Hello readers, writers, and friends. It’s a chilly and insistently windy day in Columbia, Missouri, and we’d like to welcome you to Aud-cast #32, the latest poetry finalist for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize. Get acquainted with Brian Beatty, and his stellar, haunting work, “47834.”. Brian Beatty is the author...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX8 News

Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by Rick Miramontez, president of DKC/O&M. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

