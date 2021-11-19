Miller Aud-cast Episode 33: Janet Horvath

In his first major show in Europe in nearly five years, US painter Mark Bradford says he has turned to the mediaeval period to explore contemporary conflicts and social tensions, particularly the racial unrest that has repeatedly erupted throughout America's history and now the current global health crisis. The exhibition, entitled "Agora" at the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto in the north of Portugal, entails a series of new paintings, tapestries and works on paper inspired by the Dutch mediaeval tapestry, "The Hunt of the Unicorn", dating from around 1500. Agora means not only "now" in Portuguese, but it was also the name for a space for public debate in Ancient Greece. "What struck me was it basically was about carnage, and it was about something being hunted," the 60-year-old black artist told AFP at the show's opening.

