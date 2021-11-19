ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

26-Year-Old Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Circle K

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fJSP_0d1vWyGp00

The Florida Lottery announced that Jackson Tilton, 26, of San Mateo, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Tilton purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 543 South U.S. Highway 17 in San Mateo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 19

zack bellini
7d ago

congrats to all OF us reading THISI WISH Everyone the BEST of LUCK I KNOW. That I WILL WIN The BIG LOTTO One day soon

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
San Mateo, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Flounder Recreational Harvest Reopens Dec. 1

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will reopen Dec. 1. The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person. This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Florida...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#The Florida Lottery#Eetf#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis: Florida Visitation Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels

Today, Governor DeSantis announced that Florida’s visitation from July to September 2021 exceeded 2019’s visitation over the same period for the first time since 2020. Governor DeSantis made this announcement based on VISIT FLORIDA’s estimates that show Florida welcomed a total of 32.5 million travelers in Q3 2021. This announcement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

In A Surprise To Everyone Except Those Who Live There, Gathering Of Doctors In Florida Was The Superspreader That Never Was

Blue states are now grappling with rising COVID-19 infections, and perhaps deaths, as fall’s chill marches toward winter’s freeze. According to the Associated Press, Connecticut has the fastest-rising rate of new COVID illnesses – jumping 116 percent in two weeks. The AP also noted, “Four of the five states with the highest recent increase in virus cases are in New England.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy