26-Year-Old Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Circle K

The Florida Lottery announced that Jackson Tilton, 26, of San Mateo, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Tilton purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 543 South U.S. Highway 17 in San Mateo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

