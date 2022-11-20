American Music Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 AMAs Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The American Music Awards, one of the biggest awards shows of the year, are finally here.

This year’s event will be hosted by Wayne Brady, the Let’s Make a Deal MC, who’s also competed on Dancing with the Stars , in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Part of what makes the AMAs special is that fans can vote on who they think should win. This is also the second year that fans can cast a daily vote via TikTok.

After a slate of virtual award shows in previous years, the 2022 AMAs are open to in-person attendance. If you want to watch the American Music Awards in person, you can find tickets online here .

If you’re unable to attend the show in person, don’t worry, there are still a bunch of ways to watch the AMAs live. We’ve found the best ways to watch the 2022 AMAs live for free, so you can focus on enjoying the show.

When Are the AMAs?

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonighit, Sunday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch the 2022 AMAs on TV

The 2022 American Music Awards are being broadcast on ABC, which means you’ll be able to watch them live without an internet connection by using an HDTV antenna. This type of antenna allows you to watch live TV from broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, and NBC without paying any fee. The picture quality you get will vary based on your location, but the antenna we recommend can catch a signal from up to 100 miles away.

If you have a basic cable package, you’ll be able to watch the AMAs on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch the 2022 AMAs Online for Free

If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll still be able to watch the American Music Awards live by streaming it using Vidgo , fuboTV , etc. All of these services offer free trials, which will allow you to watch the AMAs for free online and stream performances from P!NK, David Guetta and more free without cable.

1. Stream the AMAs on Hulu

Hulu offers a free way to catch the American Music Awards from home. All you’ll need is to sign-up for a free trial to the streamer’s platform. Hulu offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch the AMAs online free the day after the live broadcast. It costs $64.99 per month after your trial period ends.

2. Stream the AMAs on fuboTV

Looking for a free way to stream the AMAs live online? You can watch the 2022 American Music Awards free on fuboTV. Test out the streaming service with a 7-day free trial and watch it live on ABC through your fuboTV app. it’s only $69.99 or $79.99 each month after that for its Pro and Elite plans, respectively.

3. Stream the AMAs on Vidgo

Vidgo is one of the newer live TV streaming services but also one of the best. Use their free trial to watch the American Music Awards online free on ABC, then stick around to get 95+ channels that you can access from your phone, laptop or TV.

Vidgo offers a 7-day free trial here for you to test out the service; you can choose to continue on at $55 a month after that, or cancel anytime.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 AMAs?

The AMA’s roster of high-profile performers continues to grow by the day. This year’s list of performers includes game-changing artists that have collectively amassed 24 AMA nominations across four decades, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Stevie Wonder.

P!NK will be taking the stage for a second time throughout the evening to sing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John and Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will sing a medley of hits in tribute to Lionel Richie, the 2022 AMAs Icon Award recipient.

Want to watch these performances at the AMAs? You can find a live stream of the American Music Awards online using Hulu, or one of the other free trials listed up top.

2022 AMA Nominees

Bad Bunny leads this year’s AMA nominees , with eight total nominations. Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, all snagged six, with five nominations a piece going to Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd.

You can see a full list of the 2022 nominations here , and vote for your favorites up until show time.

