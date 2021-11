The Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and Arizona Cardinals (8-2) are both coming off losses, but Arizona is still atop the NFC West while the Seahawks are rooted to the bottom. This Sunday is the first meeting between these teams, and there is quite a bit at stake for both. Arizona wants to not only keep themselves ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the loss column, but they have a real shot at becoming the #1 seed in the NFC. As for Seattle... yeah, this is pretty much a wrap if this team drops to 3-7.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO